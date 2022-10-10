Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Battle of the Brews

Eric André and Clayton English to Announce Major Legal Action Against Police in Atlanta Federal Court

Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Actors and comedians Eric André and Clayton English will hold a press conference to announce a legal action challenging police stops at the Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta.

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 10 am ET

WHERE: Richard B. Russell Federal Building
                2211 United States Courthouse
                75 Ted Turner Drive, SW
                Atlanta, GA 30303-3309

WHO: Eric André, actor and comedian
           Clayton English, actor and comedian
           Barry Friedman, Faculty Director, Policing Project at NYU School of Law
           Richard H. Deane Jr., Jones Day
           Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, Lawrence & Bundy

Contact: Suzanne Ito, suzanne.ito@nyu.edu, (917) 627-6910

The Policing Project at NYU School of Law promotes public safety through transparency, equity, and democratic engagement. Learn about the Policing Project at www.policingproject.org.

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 42 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

Lawrence & Bundy is a nationally recognized boutique commercial litigation firm.  The Firm partners with clients, delivering superior legal services, providing knowledge and strategic legal counsel of uncompromising quality, and anticipating the needs of each client to help position them for success. Learn about Lawrence & Bundy at www.lawrencebundy.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eric-andre-and-clayton-english-to-announce-major-legal-action-against-police-in-atlanta-federal-court-301645063.html

SOURCE Jones Day; The Policing Project at NYU School of Law

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.