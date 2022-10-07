LENNAR NOW SELLING AT VIBRANT VIDA MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY IN SAN ANTONIO

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is now selling within VIDA, the premiere master-planned community being developed by award-winning SouthStar Communities in the Southside of San Antonio, adjacent to Texas A&M University - San Antonio. Upon completion, VIDA will feature homes, apartments, parks, playgrounds, a community pool and clubhouse, a regional events plaza wrapped by shops, restaurants and retail, and a planned University Health System campus.

"The name VIDA fits perfectly because this is truly a place to live and learn, within a community that is being thoughtfully developed at the doorstep of Texas A&M University's - San Antonio campus and Palo Alto College," said Brian Barron, Lennar's San Antonio Division President. "We look forward to introducing home designs that will give homebuyers an opportunity to establish themselves in this budding community just minutes from many of the city's most prominent employment corridors and attractions."

''We're thrilled to welcome Lennar to VIDA," said Gretchen Howell, SouthStar Communities' Senior Vice President of Community Development. "Lennar's legacy of well-priced, quality homes has allowed so many in San Antonio to achieve the American dream of homeownership."

Lennar's home designs within VIDA will range from 1,266 to 1,950 square feet and offer three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half baths. Floorplans feature generous living and kitchen spaces, resort-style owner's suites and thoughtfully designed exteriors. Pricing begins in the low $230,000s.

All homes come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At VIDA, this includes GE® stainless steel appliances, shaver-height cabinetry with hardware, WaterSense® certified faucets and shower heads, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and fixtures.

Residents of VIDA will enjoy a host of master-planned amenities, including a clubhouse and pool. VIDA is San Antonio's only 1G standard community at a monthly rate of $40 – not found anywhere else in the city. Additional features within VIDA include the 35-acre Madla Greenway trail, offering a natural retreat for the public, and the Zocala events plaza. Zocala plaza will host regional events, concerts, and gatherings for the community to enjoy. Only steps away from the plaza, community members will find VIDA's vibrant Town Center surrounded by a lively mix of shops and restaurants.

Situated directly off of I-410 at S. Zazamora, VIDA is convenient to the entire metro market, including dynamic downtown San Antonio. Nearby recreational attractions include the Mission Del Lago Golf Course, Mitchel Lake Audubon Center and the San Antonio River for hiking, biking, paddling, fishing and more. Children living at VIDA will be served by the award-winning Southwest Independent School District.

The new homes at VIDA are now selling. The Welcome Home Center is located at 10039 Mitra Way, San Antonio, Texas. The community is by appointment only. For more information, call (210) 393-8095 or visit the VIDA Community Website­ or www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

About SouthStar Communities

SouthStar Communities is a planned community developer headquartered in Central Texas. For over 23 years, SouthStar has acquired, developed and operated thoughtfully-planned communities across the southeastern US, guided by the mission of "Creating Healthy Communities for Life". Named Best Developer by Greater San Antonio Builders Association, SouthStar operates three of the fastest growing communities across Texas.

