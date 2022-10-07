The Best Domestic Vodka Comes from Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union Forge, the Pennsylvania-made vodka from Charles Jacquin et Cie., Inc., has earned a Double Gold Medal for "Best Domestic Vodka" from The Fifty Best, an unbiased guide to wines and spirits that achieves the highest standards of spirits evaluations through rigorous tasting methodology. A panel of judges determined the winner through a blind tasting of American-made, unflavored vodkas that they scored using a five-point system.

Making Pennsylvania-made spirits is not new for the team at Jacquin's. The family-owned company has been around since 1884 and known internationally for their innovative liqueurs. The recent release of The Union Forge Vodka is the first major innovation for Jacquin's since third-generation owner John Cooper assumed the role of CEO in 2020.

"The Union Forge represents the same spirit and resilience of Jacquin's and Pennsylvania," says Manali Tijoriwala, head of product development at Jacquin's. "Receiving a Double Gold Medal for "Best Domestic Vodka" is an honor and tribute to the team's hard work."

A Product with Deep Local Roots

The Union Forge is Pennsylvania's Vodka, it's handcrafted by Union Local 500 at the oldest continually run distillery in state; made with Pennsylvania Rye sourced from McKean Country and pure spring water from the Allegheny National Mountains. The award-winning vodka has delicious, creamy-vanilla notes but it's the Pennsylvania Rye that gives it a clean, crisp, and spicy finish.

Since its launch in March 2022, The Union Forge has made community engagement a priority. In the most recent of its many community giveback initiatives, The Union Forge partnered with several bars around the state over Labor Day weekend to raise money for local food banks. This is only the beginning for The Union Forge, which has several forthcoming community investments, including a donation to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE as part of their Neighborhood Bar Program).

"As a native Pennsylvanian, it's exciting to be affiliated with a brand that not only delivers quality but has a strong commitment to supporting our local communities," says Stephanie Ridgway, brand ambassador for The Union Forge. "Bars and restaurants across the state who share our ethos have embraced the brand and joined us to help raise money in support of both local and national charities."

The Union Forge Vodka is available for $19.99 in 750ml at major spirits retailers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, New York, California, Delaware, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Louisiana.

UnionForgeVodka.com

