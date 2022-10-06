Nordic Consulting Acquires Healthcare Consulting Company Hygeian

Nordic's sixth acquisition will expand its presence in the UK and Middle East

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company, announced today that it has acquired Hygeian, a healthcare consulting company supporting public and private sector clients across the United Kingdom and the Middle East with advisory services, change management, flexible resourcing, and filling fixed-term and specialist roles. Hygeian will now become a Nordic Global Company, joining Bails, Healthtech, and S&P Consultants.

Nordic Consulting is a global health and technology consulting company. (PRNewsfoto/Nordic Consulting) (PRNewswire)

This marks Nordic's sixth acquisition in recent years and comes as Nordic continues to expand its presence and services in Europe and the Middle East. Hygeian has a strong network of 300 highly experienced and skilled management consultants with a wide range of skills from clinical, financial, and technical backgrounds, which will allow Nordic to expand its capacity and capabilities to serve clients and their evolving needs all across the globe.

"We are thrilled Hygeian is joining the Nordic family, as their expertise in the United Kingdom and Middle East, accomplished management consultant talent pool, and strong track record of success will further strengthen our business as we continue to grow. Most importantly, we share common professional and personal values, which will support our vision of making systems, businesses, and people healthier," said Jim Costanzo, CEO at Nordic Consulting. "With Hygeian now part of Nordic, we are better equipped to nimbly and efficiently deliver for our clients and help them overcome industry challenges."

Founded in 2011 by David Chevins, Hygeian utilizes an innovative management consultancy model to help clients leverage the expertise of the top independent healthcare management consultants at an affordable cost.

"Over the past decade, Hygeian has grown from a small network of independent management consultants to 300, expanding our reach far beyond the United Kingdom where we started. With a company of our size, we will be able to continue on our growth path leveraging Nordic's established and modernized processes, technologies, and infrastructure," said David Chevins, CEO at Hygeian. "Ultimately, bringing together our shared expertise and resources will allow Hygeian to support our clients with a greater scope and scale of services."

This acquisition builds upon Nordic's EMEIA healthcare advisory team, announced earlier this year and dedicated to supporting healthcare companies in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East. Hygeian will continue to operate out of its headquarters in the UK, serving its clients under the Hygeian brand with the same superior services to which they are accustomed.

About Nordic Consulting



Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 2,000 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, and S&P Consultants, support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at Nordicglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Tracee Larson

Allison+Partners for Nordic Consulting

NordicConsulting@allisonpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nordic Consulting