IONE BAND OF MIWOK INDIANS PARTNERS WITH WARNER GAMING FOR DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN PLYMOUTH, CALIFORNIA

PLYMOUTH, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ione Band of Miwok Indians (https://ionemiwok.net/) is excited to announce that the tribe has entered into a development agreement with Warner Gaming for a new entertainment project in Plymouth, California.

Warner Gaming (https://www.warnergaming.com/) focuses on the development and management of best-in-class gaming facilities, luxury hotels, restaurants, and recreational facilities. Comprised of seasoned gaming and hospitality executives, Warner Gaming has expertise in virtually every front-of-house and back-of-house function of the hospitality business.

"This is an exciting time for our Tribe and the new development agreement with Warner Gaming is a critical step in establishing long-term economic self-sufficiency and prosperity for our people," said Ione Band of Miwok Indians Chairperson Sara Dutschke. "Revenue generated from our new facility will be used to support social and educational programs, housing, healthcare and the preservation of cultural resources; things we have struggled to maintain and provide for generations."

"We look forward to our partnership with the Ione Band of Miwok Indians as we work together to build a new state-of-the-art gaming facility in Plymouth," said Bill Warner, Chief Executive Officer of Warner Gaming. "Our intensive and strategic planning processing will help ensure that the Ione Band's new development maintains long-term success."

In March of 2020, the Ione Band announced that the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), had acquired over 220 acres of land into federal trust for the Ione Band in Amador County. The acreage is located in Plymouth, CA, adjacent to State Highway 49, and is on the ancestral land of the Tribe.

In August of 2020, Governor Newsom signed a tribal-state gaming compact between the State of California and the Ione Band of Miwok Indians. The gaming compact permits the Ione Band of Miwok Indians to develop a gaming facility on the Tribe's sovereign trust lands in Amador County, allowing for Class III gaming device operation, card tables, and off-track wagering on horse races.

The Ione Band of Miwok Indians is comprised of Northern Sierra Miwok and Nisenan people, has over 750 members, and is governed by a 5-member elected tribal council. The vast majority of the Tribe's members live in Amador County, Sacramento, and Elk Grove.

