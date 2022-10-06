Concentrix positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Voice of the Customer (VoC) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Concentrix positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Voice of the Customer (VoC) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Voice of the Customer (VoC) vendors.

Concentrix, with its comprehensive technology platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Concentrix a 2022 technology leader in the analysis of the global SPARK Matrix™: Voice of the Customer (VoC) market, 2022.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Preshit Parab, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Concentrix offers a SaaS-based VoC platform that provides streaming updates regarding the CX performance across all channels of experience including customer service, digital, retail, etc., that helps organizations uncover at-risk customers, monitor root causes, and take action to close the loop. With speech and text analytics support, the platform mines and transforms the experience data captured from chat transcripts, call recordings, CRM/sales data, customer data, social media, and messaging into actionable insights to boost customer loyalty, enhance customer experience, and increase ROI." Preshit added: "With its domain expertise, robust service, technology support, strong customer value proposition, and technology differentiators (including live close-loop, idea crowdsourcing, strong text analytics support, and capturing conversational feedback), Concentrix has been positioned amongst leaders in the SPARK Matrix: Voice of the Customer (VoC), 2022."

"We are excited to be positioned as a VoC leader this year," said Kathy Juve, Concentrix CXTI leader and EVP. "This ranking reinforces that our robust, multifaceted approach to collecting customer insights helps us be disruptive in the marketplace and fuels our client strategies. Our talented team worldwide will continue working hard to level up the way we collect, analyze, and deliver customer feedback so we can keep evolving as a business and stay committed to our vision of Reimagining Everything CX for our clients and customers."

A VoC platform is an integrated and comprehensive voice of customer solutions that collects customer feedback (direct, indirect, and inferred) across various data sources in a multichannel environment, offers customer insights for analysis, and operationalizes customer experience insights. With effective execution, VoC tools can provide a robust CX framework to deliver improved customer experiences that are based on an in-depth analysis of customer feedback.

The Voice of the Customer helps organizations in shifting the focus from aggregate data to individual data. Brands are cognizant of the underlying potential of VoC platform in delivering superior customer experiences. The platform also emphasizes the significance of closing the feedback and helps organizations in dealing with customer complaints. Brands are also looking at adopting an end-to-end approach to design VoC programs, gain advanced customer insights, and drive personalized engagements in an omnichannel environment. Organizations are increasingly adopting multiple VoC tools and applications, including traditional survey tools, enterprise & SMB VoC software, and website VoC tools, based on the priority of customer touchpoints.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Concentrix visit here

SPARK Matrix: Voice of the Customer (VoC), 2022 Link

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world's best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and more than 125 new economy clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients by reimagining everything CX through Strategy + Talent + Technology. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:

Concentrix

Sarah Cassidy

Vice President, Brand Marketing and Communications

Concentrix Corporation

media@concentrix.com

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Riya Mehar

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions