CMS Energy to Announce 2022 Third Quarter Results on October 27

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today it will provide 2022 third quarter results along with a business and financial outlook at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on CMS Energy's website, cmsenergy.com. An audio replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be archived for 30 days on CMS Energy's website in the "Investor Relations" section.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com. To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

