Siri & Glimstad LLP: Law Firms join forces with the U.S. Army to protect first amendment and Religious Freedom Restoration Rights - Complaint filed!

SAN ANGELO, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 3, 2022, a complaint was filed in the San Angelo District Court against the United States Army alleging violations of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. In that complaint, on behalf of 10 Army soldiers, Plaintiffs allege that the United States Army has systemically denied religious accommodation requests to its mandatory COVID -19 vaccination policy, while simultaneously granting thousands of secular exemptions. All Plaintiffs were found by a Chaplain in the Army to hold a sincere religious belief that was substantially burdened by the vaccine mandate.

To date, based on publicly available information, the Army has only granted 32 requests for religious accommodation – while issuing denials to close to 2,000, with over 8,000 awaiting final decision.

Plaintiffs are represented by attorneys Aaron Siri, Elizabeth A. Brehm, and Wendy Cox at Siri | Glimstad; Chris Wiest, Attorney at Law, PLLC; and Thomas Bruns, with Bruns, Connell, Vollmar & Armstrong, LLC.

SOURCE Siri & Glimstad LLP