Medline taps into automated vending solution to help EMS providers track inventory in real-time

New distribution partnership with VendNovation enables supply access and reduction in supply waste

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a new nationwide agreement with VendNovation, a premier provider of cloud-based automated vending solutions. Medline will distribute the company's Controlled Access Pharmacy (CAP) unit to help Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers enhance efforts around reducing essential medical supply waste and tracking inventory with real-time reporting.

Medline was awarded a national agreement with VendNovation to distribute the company's automated vending solution and help EMS providers reduce supply waste and track inventory with real-time reporting. (PRNewswire)

Medical supply waste has a significant impact on the financial well-being of EMS providers and the carbon footprints of the communities they serve. Innovative technology from companies like VendNovation is helping reduce manual tracking of inventory and EMS providers have reported cost savings exceeding 40%.

VendNovation's CAP unit scans an EMS worker's ID badge and all withdrawals, such as pharmaceuticals, respiratory and diagnostics products, are cataloged and time stamped. The system provides alerts when inventory is low or products are near expiration. The software is able to generate a number of reports, including usage reports by individual personnel, re-stock lists and current inventory.

"Our distribution partnership with VendNovation is an extension of our commitment to find new ways to help EMS providers enhance operations, reduce costs and increase access to critical supplies," said Rhonda Baliff, Medline EMS division manager. "VendNovation has a long-standing history of bringing new technology to vending solutions and we're excited to expand their reach to the EMS sector to simplify inventory management tasks for our customers."

See the VendNovation unit live and learn more about Medline's solutions for the EMS sector, including EMS online education courses through HealthStream, at Medline's EMS World Expo booth, October 10-14 (booth #2203).

Learn more about how Medline is supporting EMS providers at https://www.medline.com/capabilities/ems-supplies/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

