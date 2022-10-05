Judd Hallas, Group Manager Product Performance & Analysis of SkyCity, "We are excited with the delivery of the Quick Custom Intelligence Unified Gaming Platform."

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyCity and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that their four casinos in New Zealand and Australia have installed the QCI Slots Platform.

"SkyCity has been searching for gaming analytics products – and with QCI we have found the right solution. The product being delivered by QCI allows us to have better access and utilize our gaming data, unified for all of our properties which are distributed across two countries," said Judd Hallas, Group Manager Product Performance & Analysis of SkyCity.

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, stated that "After a twelve-month evaluation process we are proud to now be deploying into SkyCity. SkyCity is a true enterprise deployment that spans two currencies and merges seven different systems together into a single consolidated view. Furthermore, we see this business partnership with Sky City, a premier operator in the Asia Pacific market, as a natural step from our many large multi property deployments in the USA."

ABOUT SkyCity Casino

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited is New Zealand's largest tourism, leisure and entertainment company and is dual listed on the New Zealand and Australia stock exchanges. As one of the major publicly listed casino operators in Australasia, SkyCity operates integrated entertainment complexes in New Zealand (in Auckland, Hamilton and Queenstown) and in Adelaide, Australia – each featuring casino gaming facilities and premium restaurants and bars.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence