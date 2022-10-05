THE FRESH MARKET SUPPORTING WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN TO PROVIDE FRESH MEALS TO PEOPLE IMPACTED BY HURRICANE IAN

Fresh food specialty retailer to match $100K in donations for hurricane relief

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of the communities it serves and all those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Ian, The Fresh Market today launched a fundraiser to benefit the volunteer work of World Central Kitchen (WCK), a nonprofit organization that is first to the frontlines to provide meals to people impacted by humanitarian, natural and community crises. On Wednesday, October 5, The Fresh Market will launch a three-week register roundup fundraiser and has committed to match all donations up to $100K where 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to WCK. Currently, WCK is providing meals in community distribution points in Port Charlotte, Cape Coral, and Fort Myers, multiple Lee County hospitals, Sanibel and Pine Islands, as well as additional food truck placements across several severely impacted communities.

"Hurricane Ian has directly impacted many team members of The Fresh Market, their families and the communities we have served for the last 40 years," stated Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. "We understand the importance of fresh food and the comfort it brings and are proud to support World Central Kitchen's efforts to assist the people who are experiencing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. We invite the guests of The Fresh Market to join us in these fundraising efforts to help provide meals by rounding up at the register."

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that provides fresh meals in response to crises. WCK's Chef Relief Team mobilizes to the frontlines with the urgency of now to start cooking and provide meals to people in need. Deploying its model of quick action, leveraging local resources, adapting in real time, and by partnering with organizations on the ground, WCK provides freshly made, nutritious meals quickly and effectively.

The Fresh Market's fundraiser will run through October 25, 2022.

