Digital Turbine Makes Strategic Equity Investment in Aptoide

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), the leading independent mobile growth platform, today announced a strategic investment in Aptoide, one of the largest independent Android app stores, with more than 250 million users. The first step of a strategic commercial relationship between Digital Turbine and Aptoide, this investment leverages technology from each company to build new and innovative distribution products for Digital Turbine's mobile operator, OEM, and app developer clients, paving the way for greater cooperation in the future.

The app store ecosystem is large and complex with billions of active OS users and apps, and more than 20 different app stores today. Digital Turbine simplifies the app discovery process for app developers, enterprise platforms and advertisers through its Ignite platform, which is installed on more than 800 million devices worldwide. Ignite boosts app discoverability, reduces friction in app install experiences, and offers quality curated environments for publishers and advertisers alike.

"In the mobile app-store ecosystem, there is no concept of a 'Shopify for App Stores.' Our investment in Aptoide will deliver our Operators and OEM partners a more curated on-device app experience than what the current one-size-fits all stores can deliver," said Bill Stone, CEO Digital Turbine. "We believe that together, our technology can best serve the evolving needs of the app-store ecosystem, driving growth for app developers, operators, and OEM's by enabling more choice for scaled distribution. We look forward to working closely with the Aptoide team to deliver greater app discovery experiences and choices globally."

Digital Turbine's technology, developer relationships and telecom partnerships will serve to extend and expand the opportunity for Aptoide's Catappult technology. Aptoide's Catappult technology streamlines the creation of app versions that are compatible with the Aptoide store, as well as more than 20 partner app stores, resulting in highly scalable solutions that drive growth for the entire Android ecosystem.

"App distribution is not limited to just a few players. Developers want choice and multiple options for the distribution of their apps to reach audiences of all kinds, but they are often challenged by the technical investment entailed in this effort," said Paulo Trezentos, Chief Executive Office and co-founder of Aptoide. "Digital Turbine's scale and SingleTap™ technology complement and accelerate Aptoide's solutions to this challenge. We are very excited to partner with Digital Turbine on this initiative."

Digital Turbine's investment led Aptoide's Series-B funding round of $12M USD, which also included investment from Faurecia, Portugal Ventures, and the 200M Fund, a Portuguese co-investment company.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies their partners' ability to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization — connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. www.digitalturbine.com

About Aptoide

Aptoide is the game-changing Android App Store. With over 250 million users, 10 billion downloads and 1 million apps, Aptoide provides an alternative way to discover apps and games, with no geo-restrictions and one of the best malware detection systems in the market. Aptoide not only focuses on end-users but also offers OEMs and telecoms the opportunity to have their own app store based on an API or co-brand solution. Our goal? Taking app discovery to the next level.

