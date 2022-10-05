Award-winning journalist, author, and mom, Paula Faris, champions working moms in her new book: YOU DON'T HAVE TO CARRY IT ALL: Ditch the Mom Guilt & Find A Better Way Forward By Paula Faris

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Worthy Books, a division of Hachette Book Group, announced they are publishing, You Don't Have to Carry it All, by Paula Faris, March 2023. Being a working mom should work. Instead, it is a thankless, incredibly difficult job, marked by impossible contradictions and unreachable expectations. In her new book, Faris offers a declaration to the millions of overwhelmed and depleted working moms out there – things ARE going to get better!

"We're so proud to be working with Paula and so proud of this book. Full of empathy, wisdom, and humor, You Don't Have to Carry it All is a knowing look from your best friend, a hug, a helping hand, a word of hope and encouragement just when you need it most. Readers will feel seen, heard, and understood and will be equipped to create positive change in their own lives and in the lives of other working moms," Daisy Blackwell Hutton VP & Publisher, Worthy Books.

Through the lens of her personal experience and interviews with working women, men, leaders and experts across the country, Faris dismantles the cultural expectations and toxic traps that American moms experience. She also gathers insightful and actionable steps towards a better way of working, momming, and living.

Paula Faris is an Emmy-Award winning journalist, speaker, best-selling author. Faris has spent well over two decades in broadcast television, beginning with TV affiliates in Chicago, Cincinnati and Dayton, cutting her teeth behind the scenes by shooting, editing and producing. Most recently, Paula spent nine years at ABC News where she co-anchored Good Morning America Weekend, and co-hosted The View. She's reported on everything from politics, news, and entertainment to sports and faith, interviewing the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Tiger Woods, now-president Joe Biden and Kellyanne Conway.

In 2022, Faris launched CARRY Media™ with the desire to champion, advocate and celebrate working mothers across America. As the founder of CARRY Media™, Faris runs her company from South Carolina while enjoying a quiet life with her husband John and their three children.

