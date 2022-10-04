ZIL MONEY CORPORATION REACHES 500,000 CUSTOMERS

Zil Money becomes a super FinTech for businesses across the United States

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zil Money Corporation announces it has crossed the threshold of helping over 500,000 customers to date, as they continue to out match the competition. Zil Money, and its flagship platform onlinecheckwriter.com, now offers more functionality and better customer service for all types of businesses across the United States with plans to go global within the next year. Sabeer Nelli, founder and CEO of ZM says, "Our people put a lot of hard work into helping our customers every day. When it comes to customer service, we strive to be the best in class."

We will beat any transaction rate and pass that savings on to our customers.

Zil Money's recent partnerships with Silicon Valley Bank and Fiserv allow them to offer new credit rails for their large customer base. Customers have fast and affordable ACH processing and credit card transaction capabilities, all carefully designed with customer service at the forefront. Nelli says, "We will beat any transaction rate and pass that savings on to our customers."

Sabeer Nelliparamban founded the company in 2019 after having launched a beta version for his previous company, Tyler Petroleum Corporation, to solve their own payment problems. The company was spending several thousands of dollars in transactions fees per year while using various cloud-based services to perform multiple payment related functions. Nelli spent the last four years with a dynamic team of programmers and talented engineers to design a much better system for any business to use. ZM's flagship platform, onlinecheckwriter.com and its banking service provider zilbank.com are every business' solution to payment problems. This SaaS system is integrated with most all banks in the United States, accounting software and payroll. Zil Money now offers credit card services, expense cards, vendor management, cloud-based approval flow, auto reconcile, positive pay, and more.

Since launching this business for the public in 2019, Zil Money currently closed initial seed round funding to further improve functionality for businesses across the country and in some parts of Canada and India. Having processed over $40 billion in transactions to date, they are emerging as a formidable FinTech Company.

