MCPHERSON BULLPUPS KICK OFF SEASON ON NEW HELLAS MATRIX HELIX® TURF

MCPHERSON, Kan., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The proud Bullpups of McPherson High School have enjoyed two decades of sharing athletic facilities for soccer, track & field, marching band, and football with McPherson College. A significant increase in student athlete participation convinced the community it's time for McPherson H.S. to build their own track and field.

McPherson High School has a new multi-purpose football/soccer field on campus in McPherson, Kansas. Photo credit MickFly Aerial Photography (PRNewswire)

On March 28th the Board of Education accepted an initial proposal for the construction of an outdoor athletic facility at McPherson H.S. for the 2022/23 school year. Matrix Helix® synthetic turf was selected by McPherson for the new football field along with a new Q3000 epiQ track®. McPherson opened the football season 3-0 at home on the gridiron, while the Bullpups soccer teams kicked off their season on their new Hellas field in early October.

McPherson High School Activities Director Shane Backhus says "We have been extremely happy with the quality of work from Hellas on our field/track project. They have been active partners with us through this entire process, and have been great to work with. The most amazing fact is construction began in mid-June, and we were able to have our first practice on the field on September 22nd. We are very pleased!." Hellas has positioned operational hubs across the United States to serve local markets nation-wide including Wichita, Kansas.

Hellas' Matrix Helix synthetic turf has been trusted by ten NFL teams for their game field or practice facilities. Matrix Helix has curled monofilament fibers and shape memory technology. The curled fibers are resilient, stable and the fibers bounce back after use to secure the infill, prevent migration and 'splash-out' for a uniform, aesthetically pleasing playing surface. The infill consists of a layer of sand with a layer of dust-free SBR rubber granules that minimize fly-out and splashing.

EpiQ TRACKS Q3000 system is a poured-in-place running track surface installed in a multi-layered application that includes two-component polyurethane and SBR granules with a layer of the identically pigmented polyurethane and embedded, pigmented EPDM rubber granules, which are sprayed with a UV stable protective coating.

Hellas Construction works with Cooperative Purchasing Partners to help their customer secure the means to realize this purchase. McPherson High School partnered with 1GPA for this project. Government Procurement Alliance (1GPA) is a non-profit national governmental purchasing cooperative, which allows public agencies to take advantage of existing contracts to purchase the goods and services they need from local and national vendors.

Hellas has built NFL fields from coast to coast. The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins all play or practice on Hellas fields.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. By controlling the supply chain and building facilities with its own forces, Hellas can complete any turf, track, court, or sports lighting project – start to finish – without delay. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

McPherson High School is a public high school for grades 9–12 in McPherson, Kansas, United States. It is operated by McPherson USD 418 school district.

