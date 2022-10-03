The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Hosts Back-to-Back Tourism Focused Events in New York Tri-State Area

Ministry Continues Global Sales and Marketing Missions, 'Bringing The Bahamas' to Key Markets of New York and New Jersey

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, led a delegation of senior tourism officials, including Latia Duncombe, Acting Director General, to participate in a lineup of productive meetings with key stakeholders and media from across the tourism industry, culminating in culturally-inspired evening events at The Manor in West Orange, New Jersey on 28 Sept. and The Plaza Hotel in New York City on 29 Sept.

The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, DPM & Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, led a delegation of senior tourism officials including Sen. Randy Rolle; Latia Duncombe, Acting Director General; Andre Miller, Sr. Director, and Consul General Leroy Major. (PRNewswire)

‘Bringing The Bahamas’ to Key Markets!

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) continued its successful series of Global Sales and Marketing Missions in efforts to reengage tourism partners and further boost visitor arrivals from the Big Apple and the Garden State.

DPM Cooper and ADG Duncombe along with BMOTIA executives, destination representatives and hotel partners, hosted more than 340 guests at the evening events, with key industry leaders, sales and trade representatives, stakeholders and media in attendance. Guests were transported to The Bahamas via a three-course dinner boasting a Bahamian inspired menu and cocktails, music and an electrifying Junkanoo performance. A live Q+A panel shined a light on The Bahamas' steadily growing tourism numbers, plans for future growth and innovation, and the beauty and appeal of the 16 islands and the many reasons why The Bahamas is a sought-after destination.

"The tri-state area is the premier media market in North America and a key business gateway for the Northeast MICE and romance markets that could benefit the entire Bahamas," said ADG Duncombe. "Through these missions we brought a taste of The Bahamas directly to top producing sales and media representatives across the tourism industry, to educate them on the diversity of offerings for travellers to our 16 unique island destinations and to encourage future visits and business opportunities."

The series of events kicked off earlier in the month in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida. Upcoming stops in the U.S. and Canada include: Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina; Toronto, Calgary and Montreal, Canada; and Los Angeles, California. The BMOTIA will also head to Atlanta, Georgia and Houston, Texas in the future.

In addition to major travel hubs throughout the U.S. and Canada, the delegation will be heading to Latin America and Europe to bring a taste of Bahamian culture directly to key international markets across the globe to inspire travel to the destination.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook , YouTube or Instagram to see why It's Better in The Bahamas.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Director, Global Communications

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

Bahamas@webershandwick.com

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation