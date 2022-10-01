USAA Donates $1.25 Million to Assist Those Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Funds to provide recovery assistance and relief to military families and local communities hit by recent storm

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA has committed $1.25 million to seven organizations enabling additional relief, support and recovery for the millions of Americans impacted by Hurricane Ian. American Red Cross and Team Rubicon will each receive $500,000, and five U.S. military aid societies will receive a combined $250,000.

"Our military members are always prepared to protect our nation, and part of our company's mission is to respond to their needs during natural disasters like Hurricane Ian," said Wayne Peacock, president and CEO of USAA. "This storm has left millions reeling from its catastrophic effects, and it isn't over, yet. We want to ensure we are doing everything we can to help the military and our local communities get back on their feet."

The American Red Cross is already on the ground assisting with basic needs such as food, water and shelter. Team Rubicon is assisting with disaster response efforts, including route clearance. Their volunteers are ready to provide home muck outs and expedient home repair. The five military aid societies will provide emergency financial assistance to current servicemembers who need assistance due to impacts from Hurricane Ian.

"Our teams are working around the clock to ensure basic needs are provided for families in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian," said Sunny Howard, chief development officer at American Red Cross. "The additional support provided by USAA will allow us to meet the urgent needs of those affected and focus on providing safe shelter, food, emotional support, first aid and health services."

In 2022, USAA, The USAA Foundation, Inc. and USAA Bank have committed a total of more than $50 million in contributions to support its local communities and promote military family resilience – ensuring that service members, veterans, and their families have the skills and resources to withstand, recover and grow from challenges.

For those interested in learning more about how they can volunteer their time or donate to relief efforts, visit usaa.com/help. USAA members can also visit usaa.com/help for more detailed instructions on how to file an insurance claim.

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

