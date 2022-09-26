Utah State University Selects Selling with Authentic Persuasion by Jason Cutter for Huntsman Business School Course

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah State University selected Selling with Authentic Persuasion: Transform from Order Taker to Quota Breaker by Jason Cutter for students enrolled in the ProSales required course at its Jon M. Huntsman School of Business.

Authentic Persuasion demonstrates the principles and strategies that are critical to a successful sales program

As part of the fall 2022 curriculum, Selling with Authentic Persuasion: Transform from Order Taker to Quota Breaker will teach students how to transform themselves into model salespersons and inspire trust through integrity and authenticity. It reveals how being honest with customers, overcoming misconceptions about sales, and winning 'authentic trust' will not only lead to happy and repeat customers but can transform one's career.

Dr. Sterling Bone, a Professor of Marketing and Director of the ProSales Program at the Huntsman School of Business, said, "We are excited to delve into Jason Cutter's book this semester to illustrate an authentic voice in persuasion and professional selling. It will prove to be an excellent resource for our students."

Author Jason Cutter added, "Selling with Authentic Persuasion demonstrates the principles and strategies that are critical to a successful sales program that will raise the profitability of any organization."

About Utah State University

Utah State University is a public land-grant research university in Logan, Utah. It is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. With nearly 20,000 students living on or near campus, USU is Utah's largest public residential campus. The Jon M. Huntsman School of Business has an established history of fostering research and scholarship, advancing the practice of business and management, and cultivating a spirit of lifelong learning.

This marks the start of a strategic partnership between Professor Sterling Bone and Jason Cutter moving forward to create and roll out a trademarked Authentic Persuasion certification program.

About Jason Cutter

Jason Cutter, CEO of Cutter Consulting Group, specializes in transforming sales operations into scalable revenue machines that produce predictable results, no matter the size of the team, the industry, or the sales cycle length. Leveraging the principles of the Sales Success Iceberg™ and Authentic Persuasion®, his goal is to help salespeople close more deals, make more money, and produce profitable, long-term clients for a business. The book can be purchased at www.authenticpersuasion.com and on Amazon.com.

