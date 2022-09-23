ThinkCERCA Partners with Acts of Kindness Initiative for Oakland Teachers

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Oakland middle school students received free access to ThinkCERCA's literacy curriculum and personalized learning platform through a donation in partnership with Bryan Tsiliacos's 30 Acts of Kindness Before 30.

Our responsibility to teach critical thinking and writing across subjects and build instructional capacity is paramount.

The student licenses were part of an essential items supply kit delivered to five Oakland schools. ThinkCERCA was one of 18 company sponsors who donated over $12,000 worth of supplies for Tsiliacos's second act of kindness. His first focused on the Bay Area firefighter community.

"The recent news about pandemic learning loss furthered what many educational leaders and communities already knew. Our responsibility to teach critical thinking and writing across subjects and build instructional capacity is paramount. We are proud to have a tool that achieves this and gives hours back to teachers so they have more 1:1 time with students and can deliver results in reading and writing," said Eileen Murphy, ThinkCERCA's Founder and CEO.

Each of the 150 classroom supply kits included pencils, paper, tissue, markers, and other needed items that many teachers pay for personally each year.

Tsiliacos said, "Getting the support of a leading education company like ThinkCERCA helped bring this initiative to life. They graciously donated access to their innovative literacy courseware that helps students become strong critical thinkers. It was a great addition to the supply kits, and the teachers were very appreciative!"

About ThinkCERCA

ThinkCERCA's personalized literacy platform helps educators teach critical thinking skills through close reading and academic writing across subjects. With a research-based framework that teaches students how to construct a cohesive argument, studies show they can achieve an average of two years of reading growth annually.

30 Acts of Kindness Before 30 Background

Bryan Tsiliacos is a Bay Area native on a mission to complete 30 acts of kindness before turning 30 next year. Every good thing that has happened to him was thanks to the support and generosity of others, and so he made it his mission to do big acts of kindness in his community. He wants others to realize you can make a major difference – all it takes is some time, determination, and creativity.

