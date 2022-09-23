Hithium Launches New Energy Storage Battery Innovations at RE+ 2022

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hithium") has this week celebrated a successful launch of its newest offerings in battery product innovations at RE+ 2022 in Anaheim, USA.

As one of Hithium's latest two game-changing batteries, the newly released cutting-edge 300Ah Prismatic Cell tailored for electric energy storage is capable of achieving "zero" loss in the first 3 three years of use[1], with a long cycle life of 12,000cls and energy efficiency of 95%. With further improved cycling times and highly-efficient energy output, compared to energy storage system using 280Ah cells, the one using Hithium 300Ah Prismatic cells can reduce LCOE by about 25.3%, improve IRR by about 18.4%, and, importantly, save the initial investment by about 5%.

Also released, the innovative 46mm Large Cylindrical Cell features a revolutionary shape that results in a 10% reduction in battery cost and ultra-high safety standards compared to typical prismatic cell. The 46mm Cylindrical Cell records high consistency, an extra-long lifecycle, and superior flexibility for a more versatile approach to residential energy storage. In terms of safety, due to its innovative design, the Large Cylindrical Cell results in a higher explosion-proof rating, able to withstand a greater amount of pressure than conventional models. Both the 300Ah Prismatic Cell and the 46mm Large Cylindrical Cell will be ready for global delivery from Q1 2023.

Alongside the new additions, Hithium showcased its full range of energy storage battery products at RE+ as well, which attracted lots of attention from professional audiences. Hithium products leverage innovative breakthrough technologies to improve the utility, C&I, and residential energy storage whilst providing high safety, high efficiency, long cycle life and lower LCOE.

Regarding RE+ 2022, Scott Wang, Sales Director of Hithium Overseas Market, said, "Energy storage is an incredibly important industry, which contributes significantly to achieving carbon neutrality goals. This importance, coupled with support from policymakers and economic demand has already resulted in an immense growth in capacity. Moving forward at Hithium, we will continue to pursue excellence in the field of battery R&D and intelligent manufacturing, providing cutting-edge energy storage batteries to our partners and building superior products."

About Hithium

Hithium is a passionate and trusted innovation leader who focuses on energy storage. We specialize in the R&D, production and sales of LFP energy storage batteries and systems. With strong customer orientation, Hithium is committed to providing safe, efficient, clean and sustainable energy storage solutions for the world.

As one of the fastest growing technology companies in China, Hithium started in 2019 and now already has over 800 R&D engineers with extensive experience in energy storage. Hithium's automated and intelligent manufacturing factory is integrated with MES and the entire production lines are covered by RFID, PLC, IPC, PC, etc. Hithium planned 4.71 billion USD total investment and 1,400,000m2 factory space to achieve 135GWh production capacity of energy storage battery in 2025.

Note 1: Data supported by Hithium Test & Verification Center: Discharge Energy fading rate ≤1% (25℃,100% DOD, after the initial 1000 cyclesfully charged and discharged 1 cycle by one day could apply to approximately 3 years)

