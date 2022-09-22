SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NAMED ONE OF FORBES' 2022 BEST EMPLOYERS FOR WOMEN IN AMERICA FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Carrier earns recognition for Companywide efforts toward diversity, equity, and inclusion

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been named as one of Forbes' 2022 America's Best Employers for Women. The Dallas-based carrier continues to focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives that shape a welcoming environment for all Employees.

"Our People are at the Heart of what we do, and we strive to build an environment where everyone feels included, welcomed, and valued," said Linda Rutherford, Executive Vice President of People & Communications at Southwest Airlines®. "We believe in providing the support Employees need to bring their authentic selves to work each day and succeed in their roles. By putting our People first, we can continue to grow together."

Forbes partnered with market research company, Statista, to select the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women by surveying 50,000 American employees—30,000 women and 20,000 men—which identified the companies leading the way in support and inclusion for women inside and outside their workforces. All respondents were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as working conditions, diversity, and the likelihood of recommending their employer to others. Additionally, the list was compiled by using female employees' opinions about their employer's parental leave, discrimination, and pay equity.

Southwest Airlines is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace that allows Employees to build relationships, grow as individuals, and do their best work. Join the carrier's Talent Community to stay up to date on job opportunities from the carrier with Heart.

