Realtor.com® August Rental Report: Americans Spend 26% of their Incomes on Rents

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- August data shows renters are feeling the strain of higher costs, as Americans spent more than one-quarter (26.4%) of their monthly budgets on rents in August, on average, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report released today. Among the 50 largest U.S. metros, coastal areas topped August's list of least affordable rental markets, with rents accounting for the highest shares of household incomes in Miami (46.5%), Los Angeles (40.7%) and San Diego (37.1%).

"Our analysis underscores the very real rental affordability challenges that many Americans face today. Rents are significantly higher than in previous years and are taking up a substantial portion of incomes, which are growing at a slower pace than inflation," said Realtor.com® Chief Economist Danielle Hale. "Still, there are some bright spots for renters as of late. Based on the general rule of thumb that you should keep housing costs to under 30% of your paycheck, renters were able to follow best practice in the majority of large metros in August. Plus, as rent growth continued to cool, national rents didn't hit a new record-high for the first time in nine months.1 If these trends and typical seasonal cooling persist, renters may be better able to keep housing costs to a relatively manageable portion of their budgets in the months ahead."

Hale added, the U.S. median rental price declined for the first time since November 2021 in August, to $1,771 from $1,781 in July.1 Additionally, rent growth continued moderating on a year-over-year basis, down to a single-digit increase (+9.8%) after 13 straight months at a double-digit pace. However, national rents remained more than 20% higher than in August 2020 overall (+22.8%) and across all unit sizes: Studios at a median $1,489 (+21.2%), one-beds at a median $1,653 (22.6%), and two-beds at a median $1,964 (+23.2%).

August 2022 Rental Metrics – National

Unit Size Median Rent Change over Aug. 2021 Change over Aug. 2020 Overall $1,771 9.8 % 22.8 % Studio $1,489 11.8 % 21.2 % 1-bed $1,653 9.3 % 22.6 % 2-bed $1,964 9.1 % 23.2 %

Rental affordability worsens nationwide and especially in coastal metros

Despite the cooldown in annual rent growth, August data indicates that rental affordability issues are rising. Nationally, rents accounted for a higher share of renters' incomes in August compared to last year (26.4% vs. 25.7%, on average). Among the 50 largest U.S. metros, nine had a rent-to-income share that was higher than 30%, with coastal markets dominating the top 10 list of least affordable metros in August (see table below).

August 2022 Rental Metrics – Top 10 Least Affordable Markets, by Rent-to-Income Share

Rank Metro Aug. 2022 Rent Share Aug. 2022 Median Rent 2022 Monthly HH Income Aug. 2021 Rent Share Aug. 2021 Median Rent 2021 Monthly HH Income 1 Miami, Fla. 46.5 % $2,626 $5,641 43.1 % $2,250 $5,216 2 Los Angeles, Calif. 40.7 % $2,946 $7,234 40.2 % $2,675 $6,648 3 San Diego, Calif. 37.1 % $2,888 $7,792 36.0 % $2,590 $7,186 4 New York, N.Y. 36.3 % $2,807 $7,726 32.8 % $2,362 $7,206 5 Boston, Mass. 35.1 % $3,040 $8,654 30.7 % $2,475 $8,065 6 Tampa, Fla. 32.9 % $1,789 $5,433 33.9 % $1,710 $5,050 7 Riverside, Calif. 32.4 % $2,107 $6,508 35.4 % $2,105 $5,947 8 Orlando, Fla. 32.0 % $1,842 $5,766 30.1 % $1,620 $5,377 9 Providence, R.I. 31.9 % $2,035 $6,386 29.9 % $1,758 $5,885 10 Chicago, Ill. 29.7 % $2,061 $6,945 25.8 % $1,650 $6,397

Middle-America offers renters relative affordability

Rental affordability did vary by location in August, with renters putting a relatively lower share of their paychecks towards rents in the vast majority of the largest metros. In fact, compared to the national rent-to-income share, rents were significantly more affordable in many markets in Middle America. Nevertheless, even in these areas, affordability has declined over the past year, with rental costs accounting for a higher share of incomes than in August 2021 in seven of the top 10 most affordable markets (see table below).

August 2022 Rental Metrics – Top 10 Most Affordable Markets, by Rent-to-Income Share

Rank Metro Aug. 2022 Rent Share Aug. 2022 Median Rent 2022 Monthly HH Income Aug. 2021 Rent Share Aug. 2021 Median Rent 2021 Monthly HH Income 1 Oklahoma City, Okla. 17.5 % $973 $5,570 16.7 % $848 $5,083 2 Minneapolis, Minn. 20.1 % $1,545 $7,674 20.8 % $1,499 $7,199 3 St. Louis, Mo. 20.3 % $1,246 $6,143 20.0 % $1,153 $5,765 4 Kansas City, Mo. 20.6 % $1,306 $6,347 19.5 % $1,169 $6,004 5 Louisville, Ky. 20.6 % $1,158 $5,625 19.1 % $1,027 $5,372 6 Columbus, Ohio 20.7 % $1,280 $6,189 20.2 % $1,172 $5,811 7 Cincinnati, Ohio 21.3 % $1,313 $6,159 20.6 % $1,183 $5,749 8 Indianapolis, Ind. 21.7 % $1,284 $5,917 21.0 % $1,160 $5,519 9 Birmingham, Al. 21.9 % $1,194 $5,445 20.7 % $1,090 $5,258 10 Houston, Texas 22.3 % $1,391 $6,238 22.5 % $1,296 $5,750

With higher rents leaving less money in renters' pockets each month, more than half (60%) of renters report that higher rents and household expenses are their biggest cause of financial strain, according to a recent survey from Avail (a part of Realtor.com®). Through September 25th, renters who are struggling with higher costs can enter Realtor.com®'s Free Rent Sweepstakes for a chance to win a $2,500 cash prize to put toward their monthly rent.

August 2022 Rental Metrics – 50 Largest U.S. Metro Areas

*Unit-specific metrics for New Orleans and Providence, R.I. excluded while rental data is under review.

Methodology

Rental data as of August 2022 for units advertised as for-rent on Realtor.com®. Rental units include apartment communities as well as private rentals (condos, townhomes, single-family homes). All units were studio, 1-bedroom, or 2-bedroom units. National rents were calculated by averaging the medians of the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as defined by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Realtor.com® began publishing regular monthly rental trends reports in October 2020 with data history going back to March 2019.

Rental affordability analysis : The affordable monthly rent is calculated by applying the 30% rule to the estimated 2022 monthly median household income nationwide ($6,716 across the 50 largest U.S. metros, on average) and in each metro. The monthly median household income is derived from the annual median household income data sourced from Claritas. Due to the methodology changes noted below, Realtor.com has made historical revisions to its prior affordability analyses. For our most recently published affordability analysis on February 2022 data published in March 2022, the national rent-to-income share has been updated to 25.0%.

Note on new methodology : With the release of its August 2022 Monthly Rental Report, Realtor.com® incorporated a new and improved methodology for capturing and reporting rental listing trends and metrics. As a result of these changes, the rental data released since September 2022 will not be directly comparable with previous releases, but future data releases, including historical data, will consistently apply the new methodology. See more details here.

