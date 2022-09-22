AACHEN, Germany, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Elektor Book: Arduino and Raspberry Pi based PID Controllers

PID-based Practical Digital Control (PRNewswire)

What Are PID Controllers?

PID control is the most commonly used control algorithm, used extensively in industrial, process, and commercial applications and has been universally accepted as the easiest and perhaps the best control algorithm, resulting in precision control of a plant. The popularity and wide use of PID controllers can be attributed partly to their robust performance in a wide range of process control applications and partly to their simplicity to use, which allows engineers to operate and tune them in a simple, straightforward manner. As the name suggests, the PID algorithm consists of three basic coefficients; proportional, integral and derivative which are varied to get an optimal response.

New Book Release

The new book, PID-Based Practical Digital Control with Raspberry Pi and Arduino Uno , is about using the Raspberry Pi 4 and Arduino Uno in PID-based automatic control applications. The book starts with the basic theory of both the continuous and discrete time feedback control systems. The time responses of first order and second-order systems are given in detail. Working and fully tested projects are given for controlling real systems using PID controller algorithms. The open-loop step time response, various methods of tuning the PID parameters, and the closed-loop time response of the developed systems are given in the book together with the block diagrams, circuit diagrams, PID controller algorithms, and full program listings and program descriptions for both the Raspberry Pi and Arduino Uno.

The book covers the following topics:

Open-loop and closed-loop control systems

Analogue and digital sensors

Transfer functions and continuous-time systems

First-order and second-order system time responses

Discrete-time digital systems

Continuous-time PID controllers

Discrete-time PID controllers

ON-OFF temperature control with Raspberry Pi and Arduino Uno

PID temperature control with Raspberry Pi and Arduino Uno

PID DC motor control with Raspberry Pi and Arduino Uno

PID water level control with Raspberry Pi and Arduino

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904035/Elektor_International_Media.jpg

Logo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904143/Elektor_International_Media_Logo.jpg

Elektor International Media BV

Udo Bormann

Marketing Manager

mareting@elektor.com

+49 (0)151 62669779

Elektor International Media Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elektor International Media