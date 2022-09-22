Digital Realty Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of carrier and cloud-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that its operating partnership, Digital Realty Trust, L.P. (the "operating partnership"), has priced an underwritten public offering of $550 million of 5.550% notes due 2028. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the operating partnership and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. The notes were issued at 99.918% of par value, with a coupon of 5.550% and will mature on January 15, 2028.

Digital Realty (PRNewswire)

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to temporarily repay borrowings outstanding under the operating partnership's global revolving credit facilities, acquire additional properties or businesses, fund development opportunities, invest in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities which are consistent with Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s intention to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and to provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potentially for the repayment of other debt, or the redemption, repurchase, repayment or retirement of outstanding equity and debt securities, or a combination of the foregoing.

BofA Securities, Inc. and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are the joint book-running managers for the offering of the notes.

The offering of the notes was made under an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the notes will be filed with the SEC and will be available by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

A copy of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the notes may be obtained, when available, by contacting:

BofA Securities, Inc.

NC1-004-03-43

200 North College Street, 3rd floor

Charlotte NC 28255-0001

Attn: Prospectus Department

Toll Free: (800) 294-1322

dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com

SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.

277 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10172

Attn: Debt Capital Markets

prospectus@smbcnikko-si.com

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 26 countries on six continents.

For Additional Information

Andrew P. Power

Chief Financial Officer

Digital Realty

(727) 281-0101

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

(727) 281-0101

InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the offering of the notes and the expected use of the net proceeds therefrom. The company and the operating partnership can provide no assurances that they will be able to complete the offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company and the operating partnership with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including their Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company and the operating partnership disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digital Realty