Cambria Hotels Debuts in Connecticut

Inaugural Constitution State hotel opening marks brand's continued coast to coast growth in top New England markets

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels—an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH)—is adding New Haven, Connecticut to its growing lineup of coast to coast properties following today's opening of the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. The opening of the six-story, 130-room hotel is the brand's first property in Connecticut and joins the recently added Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville as well as soon-to-open Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port and Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor to fuel Cambria's rapid expansion across New England this year.

From left to right: The lobby, bar, and a guest room at the newly opened Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area (PRNewswire)

Located at 20 Dwight Street, the new Cambria hotel is ideally situated within walking distance to Yale University, as well as popular dining, shopping, and live entertainment in the city's historic downtown. In addition to providing guests with easy access to sought-after New Haven attractions, such as East Rock Park, Bradley Point, and Hammonasset Beach State Park, the hotel serves as the ideal home base for business travelers visiting top area employers including Amphernol, Assa Abloy, New Alliance Bank, and Southern Connecticut State University.

"Our goal is to thoughtfully expand the Cambria footprint into markets that will deliver exceptional value to owners and guests, and the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area represents the ideal addition to our growing East Coast portfolio," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "New Haven has long been pegged as the 'Cultural Capital of Connecticut.' In addition to its high concentration of top academic institutions, the city boasts the second largest bioscience cluster in New England and has consistently ranked as a top U.S. hub for technology startups. We could not be prouder to bring another outstanding upscale product to market and know that whatever the travel occasion is, the state's first Cambria will connect modern travelers to the best Elm City has to offer."

The Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

- Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation.

- Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community, including artwork from local artists that highlight New Haven's history of innovation.

- Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding.

- Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

- Onsite dining with freshly made food, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

- Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

- State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area was developed in collaboration with HighSide Development, architect and interior designer, Baskervill, and general contractor, KBE Building Corporation. There are currently more than 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria Hotels®

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with more than 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. Choice recently acquired Radisson Hotels Americas, adding nine brands and approximately 67,000 rooms in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean to its portfolio. With 22 brands, Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels, and nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022. The Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a broad range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, In) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.