Gen4 Dental partners with Bay Area Dental Group

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen4 Dental Partners, a Thurston Group portfolio company based in Tempe, AZ, announced today the acquisition of Bay Area Dental, a multi-location dental practice in the San Francisco, CA, bay area.

"Their vision of all-star doctors collaborating to elevate patient-centric dentistry resonates with us."

Founded and led by Joseph Field, DDS, FAAID, FICOI, FAGD, DABOI/ID, the group includes two locations in Los Altos, plus practices in Mountain View and Cupertino, CA. The addition expands the fast-growing Gen4 Dental Partners platform, which has 46+ locations in markets in Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Utah, Texas, Minnesota, and now California.

"Bay Area Dental is one of the elite implant, orthodontic, and cosmetic dentistry practices on the West Coast," enthused Gen4 Dental Partners Chief Executive Officer Lamonte Jensen. "We're looking forward to working with Dr. Field and his team. They will be terrific partners."

Dr. Field said Bay Area Dental's 16 dentists are committed to cutting-edge dental technology, such as CBCT 3D imaging, laser-assisted tissue regeneration, Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF) enhanced healing for implants, IV sedation, veneers, and 3D printing of crowns and bridges. But it's not just about technology for technology's sake.

"Patient care is the cornerstone of our practice," Dr. Field said. "We are dedicated to providing the highest quality care that focuses on the patient experience, meticulously and individually designed for each patient."

"Gen4 seemed a natural fit for us," he added. "Their vision of all-star doctors collaborating to elevate patient-centric dentistry resonates with us, and their top-tier back-office support will free us to expand our premier-quality dental care to even more patients. We're looking forward to growing together."

About Bay Area Dental

Bay Area Dental is an all-star team of dentists and dental professionals committed to providing comprehensive, elite dental treatment to San Francisco Bay residents through locations in Los Altos, Mountain View, and Cupertino, CA. They use advanced dental technology to craft dental solutions individually designed to provide each patient with the highest quality experience. More about Bay Area Dental

About Gen4 Dental Partners

Gen4 Dental Partners, led by CEO Lamonte Jensen and CCO Dr. Mitch Ellingson, is one of the fastest growing and highly innovative Dental Service Organizations, providing world-class support to leading providers of dental services.

Gen4 was created to challenge the status quo in the consolidation space. The Gen4 Platform is designed to allow dentists and their teams the ability to practice dentistry their way while experiencing the benefits of financial and operational support. More about Gen4 Dental Partners

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, Arc Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital. More about the Thurston Group .

View original content:

SOURCE Gen4 Dental Partners