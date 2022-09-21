COOL CATS GROUP APPOINTS RECUR EXECUTIVE, DISNEY VETERAN STEPHEN TEGLAS AS CEO

Teglas to Drive Value for Cool Cats NFT Holders through Global Expansion of Cool Cats Brand and IP

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Cats Group LLC, the web3 company behind the iconic blue-chip NFT collection Cool Cats , announced today that Stephen Teglas has joined the company as CEO. Stephen has devoted the last 25 years leading brand management and commercialization for consumer products for The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. and most recently leading brand partnerships at RECUR , an NFT technology company.

As CEO, Teglas will use his extensive leadership experience to execute Cool Cats' mission to become the largest global NFT brand and a robust media and content company. A major focus will be providing value to Cool Cats and Cool Pets holders. In addition, the company will bring the beloved Cool Cats brand to fans worldwide via partnerships and collaborations in animated content, gaming, live events, consumer products and publishing sectors, to name a few. At Disney, Teglas was responsible for building co-branded partnerships and collaborations for franchises, such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Frozen, Cars and Toy Story, with brands spanning from the NBA and Marc Jacobs to Hallmark and Vans. And at Warner Bros., Teglas created a long term franchise first approach to building DC Comics and Harry Potter through product storytelling and retail activations. At RECUR, Stephen helped usher global brands such as Paramount, Star Trek, Nickelodeon, and Hello Kitty into web3 through authentic storytelling and creativity.

"We are excited to have Stephen lead our team, knowing the tremendous value his experience will bring to the Cool Cats community and its holders," said Ken Cron, Chairman of the Board of Cool Cats Group. "Stephen's proven ability to build global brands and his hands-on experience in web3 perfectly positions him to execute on the Cool Cats vision."

"I am thrilled to leverage my experience, knowledge and contacts to drive the growth of Cool Cats," said Teglas. "And I am grateful to have spent decades helping to build some of the most powerful global brands, as well as having served as an executive at RECUR, onboarding brands into web3," Teglas continued. "I am committed to delivering value to the Cool Cats holders, while leveraging the knowledge and creativity of our community to show the world what's Cool."

"What really struck me about Stephen is that he truly understands the power of community and he intends to accelerate our emphasis on inclusivity, accessibility and rich storytelling, such as that seen during our interactive NFT.NYC 2022 experience, 'Cooltopia,'" said Cool Cats Founder and artist Clon. "Stephen believes in the vision for Blue Cat and the impact this character can make on the world. With him at the helm, Cool Cats is on its way to becoming a household name."

ABOUT COOL CATS GROUP LLC

Cool Cats is a collection of 9,999 randomly generated and stylistically curated NFTs that exist on the Ethereum Blockchain. Though Cool Cats exploded in the web3 space on its July 1, 2021 launch day, the NFT brand comes from humble origins: it originates from the beloved comic character "Blue Cat," as brought to life by artist Colin Egan in 2013. Now "Blue Cat" is immortalized on the blockchain forever as the face of the Cool Cats origin collection, and he will be joined by his fellow anthropomorphic friends in future NFT collections under the "Cool" umbrella. Beyond characters, comics, games, apps, merchandise, and animations, Cool Cats delivers inclusive, impactful, community-driven content through immersive storytelling. Beloved by many — including celebrity collectors Reese Witherspoon, Bill Murray, Mario Bautista, Alexis Ohanian, Marc Benioff, Josh Hart, and Mike Shinoda — the Cool Cats brand resonates widely. Cool Cats not only defines, but celebrates what it means to be cool.

