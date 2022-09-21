Attorneys from Scheef & Stone, LLP Earn 2022 Texas Super Lawyers Honors

DALLAS and FRISCO, Texas and MARSHALL, Texas and SHERMAN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of the 2022 Texas Super Lawyers list by Thomson Reuters are recognizing 12 attorneys from Scheef & Stone, LLP, on the exclusive annual roster of the state's best.

The honored Scheef & Stone attorneys work from firm offices in Dallas, Frisco, and Marshall. Founding partners C. John Scheef III in Frisco and Bill Stone and Kelly Crawford in Dallas have been included on the Super Lawyers list for more than a decade. Mr. Scheef earned selection for his work in Construction Litigation, while Mr. Stone and Mr. Crawford scored high marks for their representation of clients in Mergers and Acquisitions and Business Litigation, respectively.

The additional Super Lawyers honorees from Scheef & Stone's Frisco office and the areas for which they are recognized include:

Matt Bracy – Business and Corporate Law

John Fischer – Intellectual Property Law

Byron Henry – Appellate Law

Mark L. Hill – Business Litigation

Mitch Little – Securities Litigation

Kate Valent – Construction Litigation

In Dallas, Scheef & Stone partner Rebekah Steely Brooker claimed a spot on the 2022 Texas Super Lawyers list based on her experience in Estate Planning & Probate Law. Fellow Dallas partner Richard J. Wallace III is recognized for his expertise in Business Litigation.

Experienced East Texas attorney Michael C. Smith from Scheef & Stone's Marshall office claimed his 15th consecutive selection on the Super Lawyers list based on his years of work in Intellectual Property Litigation.

Earlier this year, Scheef & Stone attorneys T. Chase Garrett and Taylor L. Harris were featured on the companion 2022 Texas Rising Stars list of the state's top young lawyers for their work in Business Litigation and Civil Litigation, respectively.

Scheef & Stone, LLP provides solid counsel to its valued clients by forging innovative legal solutions to build lasting relationships. From offices in Dallas, Frisco, Marshall, and Sherman, the firm's members hold themselves to the highest standards while going beyond the extra mile for their clients. These standards have led to strategic growth, bringing our attorney count to approximately 60 lawyers practicing in a full-service commercial firm with services that include corporate, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, tax, construction law, banking, bankruptcy, intellectual property, healthcare, litigation, and employment law. For more information, visit www.solidcounsel.com.

For more information, contact John Scheef at 214-472-2100 or john.scheef@solidcounsel.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Scheef & Stone, LLP