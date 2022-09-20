Kovitz Named to Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms List for 2022

Chicago-based Investment Advisory and Wealth Management firm earns esteemed national recognition

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kovitz Investment Group Partners ("Kovitz"), an independently-managed investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Chicago, is pleased to announce it has been named a 2022 Barron's Top 100 RIA Firm.

The annual Barron's RIA list recognizes the top independent wealth management firms across the U.S. To be considered for the list, firms are required to have at least $2 billion in assets under management. The rankings formula is based on a detailed survey and several other factors, including assets managed by the firms, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics.

"We're thrilled to continue to be recognized by Barron's in this distinguished and competitive ranking for a third consecutive year. Kovitz's philosophy and commitment to serving our clients and employees with excellence through long-term value-based investment solutions is part of what has secured our spot on Barron's Top RIA Firm List in 2022," said Mitchell Kovitz, Principal and Founder of Kovitz. "Being included in this list is, without a doubt, a testament to our team's dedication and skill in serving our clients across the country."

This Barron's ranking marked the latest in 2022 industry awards and accolades for the firm. Recently, Crain's ranked Kovitz among the Best Places to Work in Chicago in 2022. The firm was also named one of the top 100 RIA firms in the country by Financial Advisor Magazine.

Kovitz is an independently-managed registered investment adviser providing advisory services since 2003. Based in Chicago, IL, with offices in Madison, WI, and Orange County, CA, Kovitz connects high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and financial professionals to sound asset management and financial advisory strategies. The firm manages and advises on approximately $7.0 billion in client assets as of August 31, 2022. https://www.kovitz.com/

The Barron's rankings are based on data compiled from a 102-question survey applied to their formula. The formula features three major categories of calculation, including assets, revenue, and quality of practice. To be considered for the rankings, firms must be SEC-registered and have a minimum AUM of $2 billion. This year, the formula also included data on technology spending, staff diversity and succession planning.

