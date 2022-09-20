InventHelp Inventor Develops New Emergency AED and CPR Kit (DAL-243)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an emergency kit to assist medical professionals as well as Good Samaritans when using AED and CPR processes during an emergency," said an inventor, from Forney, Texas, "so I invented BOYD'S THUMPER. My design could provide life-saving assistance while also minimizing fire risks inherent to such equipment."

The invention provides an improved apparatus for performing AED and CPR processes. In doing so, it offers added guidance for the user. It also ensures that emergency services are summoned and it enhances safety during cardiac events. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities, commercial buildings, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-243, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

