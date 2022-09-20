InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dental Tool for Checking Teeth Mobility (DAL-147)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a dental hygienist and I wanted to create an improved way to check mobility of teeth within the oral cavity," said an inventor, from Forney, Texas, "so I invented the GRIP-IT. My design would promote a proper assessment of the patient while eliminating the use of blunt tools."

The invention provides an improved tool for dentists and dental hygienists. In doing so, it offers a safer way to check for tooth mobility. As a result, it may reduce the amount of tooth fractures and it could save time during a dental visit. The invention features a practical and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dentists, dental hygienists, dental students, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

