INSPIRED FLIGHT AIRCRAFT ADDED TO BLUE sUAS CLEARED LIST

"Defense Innovation Unit Clears Inspired Flight's IF750 & IF1200 Aircraft for DOD Usage"

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Flight Technologies, Inc., - A San Luis Obispo, CA, manufacturer of commercial sUAS (small Unmanned Aerial Systems) is proud to announce receiving Blue sUAS 2.0 clearance from The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). Both product lines from Inspired Flight were accepted to the program, the medium-lift IF750 Quadcopter, and the heavy-lift IF1200 Hexacopter. All Inspired Flight products are immediately available on a standard 3 week lead time.

Inspired Flight Technologies, Inc., Official Logo (PRNewswire)

The Blue sUAS Program is a Department of Defense led effort to certify aircraft from US manufacturers for compliance with all Supply Chain & Cybersecurity requirements surrounding the use of UAS by Military operators. This enables DOD and other Government customers to purchase Inspired Flight products directly from the GSA schedule without need for further approvals.

CEO, Rick Stollmeyer adds, "This milestone will enable Inspired Flight to scale its DOD customer base and further establishes this company as a leader in the American UAS manufacturing industry." Rick goes on to say, "As a veteran-owned small business, this means a lot to our company, our employees and for Americans in general. It's a big win!"

The IF750 is a compact, versatile electric quadcopter designed for third party sensor integration. Its quick deploying and commercially transportable design provides a simple and repeatable workflow for the operator in the field. Ease of maintenance and user-repairability is a key component that minimizes operator downtime.

The IF1200 is a ruggedized, electric heavy-lift hexacopter designed to adapt to a specific requirement set. Minimal vibration and a compact footprint allow the IF1200 to integrate with any third party payload such as LiDAR, radiation detection sensors, gimbaled EO/IR sensors, and delivery capabilities.

Inspired Flight's aircraft are ready to tackle complex and high-value commercial and government applications. The company's focus on critical infrastructure & public safety verticals means its technology is used in life-saving and mission-critical ecosystems across North America. With customers spanning the energy utility, infrastructure, first responder, and government space, Inspired Flight is building towards its purpose statement of, "Conserving resources, creating jobs, and saving lives by leading the American small unmanned aerial systems ("sUAS") Industry".

For more information about our Blue UAS aircraft, please visit: https://www.diu.mil/blue-suas-2

For more information about our company, products, please visit: https://inspiredflight.com/

To schedule a demo, visit: https://inspiredflight.com/contact ,

For Sales Inquiries, contact (805) 776-3640 / Email: sales@inspiredflight.com

For Media Inquiries, contact rishi@inspiredflight.com or (215) 290-1076

