Hill's Pet Nutrition Announces Record Adoption Year for NBCUniversal Local's Clear The Shelters Campaign; More Than 161,500 Pets, and Counting, Found Their Forever Homes This August

TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led pet nutrition, and a national sponsor of NBCUniversal Local's Clear The Shelters nationwide pet adoption campaign announced that this year's campaign resulted in more than 161,500 cats and dogs finding their forever homes this past August.

Nicki Baty, President and General Manager of Hill’s Pet Nutrition US, and Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive, attend a Clear The Shelters adoption event in the lobby of the Colgate-Palmolive offices on Park Avenue in New York, N.Y. (PRNewswire)

This total, which is expected to grow as reporting continues, is the highest single-year adoption mark in the campaign's eight-year history, during what has been a critical year for pet adoption and animal welfare organizations.

"We are proud and inspired to have played a part in a record outcome for the 2022 Clear The Shelters campaign," said Nicki Baty, President of Hill's Pet Nutrition US. "We are grateful to the adopters, partners and shelters who came together with purpose and love. As we celebrate these August results, we continue our year-round mission to end pet homelessness and will not rest until all pets have a loving home."

Each year through Clear The Shelters, NBC and Telemundo stations nationwide team up with shelters and rescues in their communities, which included nearly 1,400 organizations, in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Guam this year. Since its inception in 2015, the campaign has helped more than 860,000 pets find forever homes.

To reach even more prospective pet parents, Hill's partnered with actor and pet advocate Taylor Lautner, who adopted his dog Remi in 2021, to encourage aspiring pet owners to find their new best friend.

"We're proud of the incredible impact Clear The Shelters makes every year and pleased at the campaign's continued growth and success, which is possible only through the support of so many," said Bruce Kallner, Senior VP of Business Development, NBCUniversal Local. "We're thankful for our longtime national sponsor Hill's Pet Nutrition and their unwavering collaboration and support year after year, and all those who use their platforms to raise awareness about pet adoption."

In addition to 2022 being a record year for adoptions, Hill's matched $50,000 in donations made to the Clear The Shelters Fund, which allows supporters to make direct donations to shelters and rescues in need. Hill's media partnerships also helped facilitate an additional $100,000 commitment from Amazon and $25,000 from iHeartMedia to support Greater Good Charities' programs including the distribution of Good Packs, the renovation of shelters through Rescue Rebuild, and Good Flights, which included two life-saving airlifts and ground transport for at-risk pet populations with a heavy focus on asymptomatic heartworm-positive shelter dogs, disaster relief- related homeless cats, and harder-to-adopt large dogs.

"We are thrilled for the people who found their pets as a result of the two Clear The Shelters flights this year, as well as those who adopted through the Clear The Shelters adoption campaign," said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. "We airlifted nearly 300 shelter pets to new homes during the month. These airlifts are made possible by generous resources from Hill's that help give at-risk shelter pets a second chance at life. Hill's support also helped secure more than $175,000 to support shelters in need through the Clear The Shelters Fund, helping save even more lives."

Additionally, hundreds of Hill's and Colgate-Palmolive employees supported Clear The Shelters this year, including many who volunteered at shelters holding adoption events across the country.

The year's campaign coincided with the 20th Anniversary of Hill's Food, Shelter and Love program, which partners with shelters 365 days a year to supply premium pet nutrition for animals in need. The program has provided more than $300 million in pet food to more than 1,000 shelters and has helped more than 12 million pets find new homes. When pet parents purchase Hill's products, they help to provide premium nutrition to thousands of shelter pets across the country.

For more information on the results from this year's Clear The Shelters, visit ClearTheShelters.com and Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

To find pet resources and learn more about Hill's year-round support for shelters, visit hillspet.com.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 80 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is a part of the Colgate Palmolive family, dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday foods, Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Healthy Advantage and Hill's Bioactive Recipe, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products, nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com or HillsVet.com. To learn more about Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program, visit hillspet.com/shelter.

Volunteers from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Greater Good Charities and local shelters, Morristown Airport employees and First Lady of New Jersey Tammy Snyder Murphy gather for a life-saving pet airlift of more than 140 at-risk pets from overcrowded shelters in Louisiana and Alabama to shelters in the Northeast to help be adopted as part of NBCUniversal Local's Clear The Shelters campaign. (PRNewswire)

Hill’s volunteers, Dr. Omar Farías and Dr. Maj-Britt Angarano, help pass out Hill’s Pet Nutrition goodie bags at Houston SPCA’s adoption event during the Clear The Shelters crescendo weekend August 26-28, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Actor and longtime pet lover and owner Taylor Lautner partnered with Hill's Pet Nutrition throughout the month to share his own adoption experience, paying a visit to Vanderpump Dogs in Los Angeles to encourage prospective pet owners to find their new best friend. (PRNewswire)

