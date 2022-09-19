RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN MEBANE, N.C.

At 3978 Wilson Road

MEBANE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 3978 Wilson Road.

Results Physiotherapy logo (PRNewswire)

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To make an appointment, call 919-246-9033 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in physical therapy, including manual therapy, hand therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Dylan Higgins earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Mercer University. Higgins is an orthopedic clinical specialist and is certified in orthopedic manual therapy.

He is a teaching assistant and instructor for High Point University's doctor of physical therapy program and the Institute of Advanced Musculoskeletal Treatments.

Results has more than 200 clinics in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation