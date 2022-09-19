Peter Roussak Joins Interlink Electronics as Vice President and General Counsel

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK) announced today that Peter Roussak has joined the company as its Vice President and General Counsel. Mr. Roussak will supervise legal matters for Interlink and assist with mergers and acquisitions, capital market activities, and strategic partnership activities as part of the company's plan to accelerate its growth through external opportunities.

(PRNewsfoto/Interlink Electronics) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to have Peter as an integral addition to the management team," said Steven N. Bronson, CEO of Interlink. "We believe his experience and legal judgment will benefit Interlink and complement our executive team."

Mr. Roussak brings over 40 years of diverse legal and financial experience to Interlink Electronics. He has served as general counsel and co-founder of several companies, including a merchant banking firm that spearheaded the roll-ups of cable TV companies in Latin America. He has additional experience in the technology, retail, transportation, and restaurant fields. Mr. Roussak began his legal career in Los Angeles with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, and Irell & Manella. He has an MA in Law from Cambridge University, England, and a JD from the University of Chicago Law School.

"It's an exciting time for Interlink Electronics. The company is well poised for significant growth, and I'm delighted to be joining the team to support its various interesting growth opportunities as the company continues to build shareholder value," said Mr. Roussak.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a world-leading trusted HMI, sensor, and IoT solutions provider. In addition to standard product offerings, Interlink utilizes its expertise in materials science, manufacturing, firmware, and software to produce in-house system solutions for custom applications. For 35 years, Interlink has led the printed electronics industry to commercialize its patented Force Sensing Resistor® technology. It has supplied some of the world's top electronics manufacturers with intuitive sensor and interface technologies like the VersaPad and the new VersaPad Plus, which boasts the largest active surface area of any resistive touchpad. It also has a proven track record of supplying technological solutions for mission-critical applications in a diverse range of markets—including medical, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and industrial control—providing standard and custom-designed sensors that give engineers the flexibility and functionality they seek in today's sophisticated electronic devices. Interlink serves an international customer base from its headquarters in Irvine, California, and its world-class materials science lab and R&D center in Camarillo, California. They are supported by strategic global locations covering manufacturing, distribution, and sales support. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com.

Contact:

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

IR@iefsr.com

Steven N. Bronson, CEO

805-623-4184

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Interlink Electronics