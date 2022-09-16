REVIV President and CEO Sarah Lomas announces Sela Al Asadi as newly appointed Board Director

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REVIV President and CEO Sarah Lomas today announces that Sela Al Asadi CEO of REVIV UAE will be joining the company's Board of Directors.

Based out of LA and Dubai, Sela's global reach will be instrumental in the strengthening of REVIV's precision nutrition proposition in the market. Sela's approach towards innovation in skincare and wellness, driven by an extensive wealth of knowledge and experience, will drive forward global research and development, as the company expands its products and services portfolio in the coming years.

Sela co-founded and managed multiple state of the art cosmetic and wellness facilities in the UAE since 2000. Graduating with honors with a degree in Biochemistry and Computer Information Science from Queens University in Canada, she has been able to bridge the gap between technology, wellness and skincare.

Sela initially invested in bringing REVIV to the UAE in 2017 going on to become the CEO of REVIV UAE after expanding her clinic network in the country.

Sela says: "I became interested in REVIV in 2017 while I was researching a wellness partner that would complement the strenuous lifestyle of the executive and athletic world. It was apparent to me that my clientele had an increased demand for wellness optimization which was not being resolved at a conventional medicine level. That's where REVIV came in! Together, we have lived up to our goal to support our clients by keeping their immune systems healthy year-round, by preventing infection and disease and by optimizing energy levels, through our proprietary nutritional solutions.

"I am therefore excited to now be joining the Board of Directors at REVIV, to utilise my knowledge and expertise, as we prepare to launch disruptive technologies across multiple vertical sectors, to drive forward REVIV's global ambitions."

Sarah Lomas, President and CEO of REVIV, says: "The appointment of Sela is exciting as her experience and expertise will help REVIV Global realise the wealth of opportunity to expand our product portfolio across the globe. Our ambitious plans, including a tech-based approach towards precision nutrition, will solidify our position as the number one IV drip therapy company in the world."

About REVIV

REVIV is a life science led provider of nutritional health solutions, and their goal is to be the only personalized nutritional health company that offers precision nutrition solutions, using big data coupled with AI, to evidence that nutrition can have a positive impact on medical conditions or disease. REVIV's vision is to pioneer the democratization of nutrition-based treatments which will reduce disease, extend life and allow people to live better and healthier lives.

