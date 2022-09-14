Katten Named Best Onshore Law Firm for Hedge Fund Client Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that HFM recognized the firm for its industry-leading hedge fund client offerings during the 2022 HFM US Services Awards ceremony in New York. Awardees were chosen based on rigorous judging by a panel of top hedge fund chief operating officers, chief financial officers, general counsels and others.

"Receiving this distinction underscores what clients and others have told us they appreciate about Katten: That we provide excellent and sophisticated counsel in a business-savvy manner that takes into account the practical aspects of our clients' business; that we analyze complex market and legal issues and close investments and transactions, navigating regulatory issues quickly and comprehensively; and that we quickly see the big picture, to name just some of what we hear," said Lance Zinman, Global Chairman of Katten's Financial Markets and Funds (FMF) group, which encompasses the firm's Investment Management and Funds practice.

"We are thoroughly pleased and quite honored to receive this award," said Zinman, whom American Lawyer named a "Trailblazer" for his pioneering legal work in the fields of proprietary, quantitative and algorithmic trading. "We are deeply appreciative of the opportunity to serve captains of the hedge fund industry and in the field of finance generally."

Accepting the Katten award during the HFM ceremony at a historic midtown Manhattan restaurant on Tuesday were Wendy Cohen and Allison Yacker, co-chairs of the firm's Investment Management and Funds practice.

Katten has garnered several top HFM honors. Last year, the firm was named "Best Law Firm" during the 2021 HFM US Quant Services Awards virtual ceremony. There, Katten was spotlighted for its many years of providing top-of-class, business-savvy counsel to scores of asset managers, the largest quant funds, most of the industry's major proprietary trading firms, including pioneers of these strategies and other market participants deploying them. The year before, HFM named Katten "Top Onshore Law Firm for Start-ups."

A long-established leader in the financial services industry known for its 360-degree counsel, Katten's FMF practice spans the full breadth of the dynamic and ever-evolving finance industry — global investment banks, a wide range of investment managers, hedge funds, private equity and other alternative funds as well as prop trading firms, global exchanges and trading platforms.

The FMF practice continually grows as it attracts top legal talent. Last year, this included Daniel Davis, formerly general counsel at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and Jonah Roth, who previously served as general counsel and chief compliance officer at a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)- and CFTC-registered quantitative hedge fund manager and proprietary trading firm. A few years prior, Susan Light, who had been a senior leader and regulatory officer at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), joined FMF.

This year, Stephen Morris, formerly in-house counsel at multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley, joined as did Ilene Froom, who was a partner at two other top law firms and served for many years as in-house counsel for JP Morgan Chase bank before joining Katten.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

