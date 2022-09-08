Scopio Labs Launches World's First Digital Application for Bone Marrow Aspirate Imaging and Review

Scopio's CE-Marked Full-Field Bone Marrow Aspirate™ Application provides an enhanced hematology workflow by utilizing AI and imaging of vast numbers of cells to overcome limitations of manual microscopy

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scopio Labs, developer of Full-Field Cell Morphology™ imaging and AI-powered analysis platforms to support laboratory professionals in the detection of cancers, anemia, infections, and other blood-related diseases, announced today the launch of the Full-Field Bone Marrow Aspirate™ (FF-BMA) Application. This platform is the first to enable a complete digital workflow for bone marrow aspirate scanning and analysis. Scopio's high resolution Full-Field imaging and AI-driven Decision Support System brings a much-desired digital transformation to hematopathology. With embedded remote analysis capabilities over a secure hospital network, the application provides the ability to review the aspirate from any location, in the lab or from remote sites, eliminating the need for a manual microscope to perform a BMA review.

Bone marrow acts as a "blood cell factory," where blood cells are born and reach maturation before being transferred to the peripheral blood. When a malignancy or disease occurs, the factory malfunctions and certain cell populations are over or under-produced. Bone marrow aspirates are routinely performed and analyzed to detect both benign and malignant blood disorders, such as leukemias, multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndrome and more.

"Reviewing bone marrow aspirate is an art form – it is a complex and intricate analysis predominantly performed by trained hematopathologists or hematologists," said Amy Meitus, MD, Chief Product Officer at Scopio Labs. "Scopio's FF-BMA platform provides a digital end-to-end solution that augments physicians' capabilities. Our AI-powered Decision Support System provides the clinician with an in-depth explanation for every suggestion offered, engendering a level of trust and transparency crucial for confident decision making."

Until now, standard bone marrow aspirate review was conducted manually via microscopic analysis of cells, with guidelines recommending review of at least 500 cells per sample. Scopio's Full-Field imaging provides hematologists with a digital copy of the slide at 100X magnification while the AI-powered Decision Support System analyzes thousands of cells throughout the sample. Lab experts are then provided with a comprehensive analysis of various characteristics of the sample, including a 500-cell differential that correctly represents the distribution of thousands of cells across the sample. As such, Scopio overcomes the limitations of manual microscopy and review, which no other morphology solution has done previously.

"We are excited to bring this novel and much needed application to the market. Whereas tissue pathology has reached the digital age, hematopathology has remained analog – until now," said Itai Hayut, Co-Founder and CEO of Scopio Labs. "As the first digital decision support tool for bone marrow aspirate analysis, this application is creating a wave of anticipation among specialists. Bone marrow is the key to diagnosing certain cancers, such as leukemia and multiple myeloma, but are notoriously complex samples to analyze. Having a trustworthy digital solution is a boon to hospitals and laboratories around the world."

The FF-BMA Application operates on Scopio's X100 and X100HT, the same devices as the Full-Field-Peripheral Blood Smear™ Application, providing a scalable solution for hospitals and lab networks looking to digitize hematology diagnostics and testing processes. Contact Scopio Labs for more information about availability within the EU.

About Scopio

Scopio Labs is transforming cell morphology analysis, offering a suite of fully digital applications and platforms that enhance clinical workflows. By assisting lab experts with faster, earlier, and accurate detection and diagnosis of disease, Scopio expedites patients' access to life-saving treatments.

Solving the tradeoff between field-of-view and resolution, Scopio enables labs to assess and analyze cell morphology at unprecedented scale and depth. The company's combination of high-resolution imaging and an AI-powered decision support system makes the diagnostic process more efficient and consistent across the continuum of care.

Scopio Labs' FDA-cleared, CE-marked X100 and X100HT with the Full-Field Peripheral Blood Smear Application is in full commercial use across the U.S. and Europe. To learn more, visit https://scopiolabs.com/.

Media Contact:

Netanya Stein

WestRay Communications

netanya@westraycommunications.com

View original content:

SOURCE Scopio Labs