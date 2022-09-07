ZEISS showcasing wider range of quality solutions in different pavilions at IMTS

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions has increased the floor space at its main booth and added new locations to display inspection solutions that extend across several industries, working to master quality together with customers. The technology solutions will be featured in four different booths, in three different areas of IMTS, including the Quality and Additive Pavilions, and the Smartforce Student Summit. Attendees can experience a wide array of technologies in person: industrial microscopes, CT X-ray machines, CMMs and optical systems, non-contact 3D devices, automated car body systems, and surface and special geometry instruments. In addition to the IMTS Conference session on Monday, September 12, visitors can listen to several daily software presentations in the main quality booth, #135502.

Quality Assurance Pavilion, East Building Level 3

At the main booth, #135502 in the Quality Pavilion, ZEISS will present technologies and application highlights in the areas of ZEISS eMobility Solutions, ZEISS Medical Industry Solutions, ZEISS Aerospace Solutions, and more. Software is a key focus, with a large stage and seating area covering several topics. Customers can stop by, have a coffee and attend one of several presentations.

For the daily software topics and more, visit: ZEISS at IMTS 2022

Down from the main booth, CAPTURE 3D, a ZEISS company, is located at #135527. They are the leading provider of innovative GOM 3D digitizing solutions in the United States. Attendees can see first-hand how their solutions rapidly solve engineering issues, prevent future problems, eliminate iterations, reduce costs and improve quality.

Additive Manufacturing Pavilion, West Building Level 3

At booth #433231 visitors can see up close, ZEISS additive manufacturing inspection solutions, including inspection verification. With this unique holistic inspection process for 3D manufacturing, the concentrated competence of all ZEISS technologies is applied. This integrated process brings the most reliable knowledge and thus certainty about the reliability of 3D parts.

Smartforce Student Summit, North Building Level 1

Teachers and students can stop by the ZEISS Academic booth, #215400 to see ZEISS and CAPTURE 3D solutions for academia. They can talk to the team to see how ZEISS can support their metrology program and try out ZEISS machines in person.

IMTS Conference Session, West Building - W192-A

"Overcoming the Challenges of New Designs, New Materials, and New Printers with X-ray CT" by Curtis Frederick, Additive Manufacturing Application Scientist at ZEISS, on Monday, September 12 at 3:15 PM - 4:10 PM Central. To learn more, visit ZEISS IMTS Conference Session

To learn more about ZEISS, visit www.zeiss.com/metrology

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 7.5 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2021).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With around 37,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities (status: 31 March 2022). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai (China) and Bangalore (India). ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

