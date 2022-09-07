GoGo squeeZ® and The Home Edit Join Forces to Help Families "Contain the Chaos" of the Pantry and Prioritize Connection This Back-to-School Season

Tips for streamlining the pantry plus the chance to win a pantry + snack station makeover

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGo squeeZ®, the leading brand of nutritious snacks in a pouch, is partnering with organizational experts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit to help families "contain the chaos" of the pantry -- so there is less time spent searching and more time spent enjoying a moment together.

Although summer is barely behind us, GoGo squeeZ® uncovered that:

88% of parents are craving more time to meaningfully connect with their kids as they head into the hustle and bustle of a new fall routine. 1

The most popular roadblocks in connecting include after-school activities (88%), the inability to share a meal together (82%), and social media distractions (90%). 1

71% of parents agreed that smart pantry storage systems would help them spend less time on meal prep and more time connecting with kids.1

Enter: The Home Edit's iconic ROYGBIV method for organizing pantries in a way that's easy and fun for families to navigate. By being able to quickly access kids' GoGo squeeZ® pouch of choice, families can turn something as simple as a ten-minute snack break into a chance to sneak in some quality time.

GoGo squeeZ® and The Home Edit are helping families streamline their pantry shelves – so there is less time searching and more time spent together. (PRNewswire)

Clea and Joanna's top tips for streamlining pantry shelves and creating a made-for-bonding snack station include:

Organize by color but label by category for an intuitive system that anyone in the house can follow.

Designate containment zones that flow with your everyday routine. For example, GoGo squeeZ ® Morning SmoothieZ can live in the breakfast zone or the snack zone -- it all depends on how and when you access them!

Store items on a lower shelf where kids can easily access them, either in clear open bins or turntables. These kid-friendly solutions also make it easier to spot the snacks that need to be restocked.

Provide even easier access to snacks during playdates or study time by transferring the containers to a rolling cart; by putting the pantry on wheels – alongside things like books, craft supplies and family games – you automatically turn a shared snack break into a meaningful family moment.

GoGo squeeZ® and The Home Edit are also giving one lucky family a pantry and snack station (on wheels!) makeover to help families find their back-to-school groove and have a dedicated space for turning snack breaks into snack dates. To enter, visit gogosqueez.com/thehomeedit.2

"When we at GoGo squeeZ® uncovered that 86% of parents believe a well-organized pantry would give them time back to spend with their kids, we knew we had to call in Clea and Joanna," said GoGo squeeZ® Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Anthony Edmonson. "Our colorful pouches are often spotted in The Home Edit's pantry projects as they are a wholesome snack that families can quickly grab for at-home or on-the-go. We love how this partnership not only provides the tools to get organized, but also the inspiration to create snacking spaces that encourage family interaction and connection – two elements vital to children's wellbeing."

"Organizing doesn't have to be a chore. Make the habit a regular one – and one that involves the kids," said Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit. "Not only are you making snacking easier and healthier, but you are also creating moments to share with your family, and we think that's what really matters."

1 According to KRC Research and an online survey amongst a sample of 1,008 parents of children between the ages of 3-11 across the United States.

2 Sweepstakes entrants have the chance to enter starting on 9/7/22 through 9/27/22. Only one winner will be selected.

About GoGo squeeZ®

GoGo squeeZ® is on a mission to provide wholesome food solutions for kids of all ages and being responsible to our planet as they continue their everyday adventures! Since 2008, the brand has been the leading squeezable pouch made from 100% fruit and vegetables. GoGo squeeZ® makes on-the-go snacking nutritious and delicious with more than 30 flavors of squeezable applesauce, Fruit & VeggieZ, YogurtZ, Pudding and SmoothieZ. Each pouch is crafted with the highest quality ingredients. For more information visit www.gogosqueez.com.

About MOM Group

MOM Group was founded in 2006 following the merger of Mont Blanc and Materne, two companies with the center of know-how in the French dairy and fruit dessert industries. Today, with its fruit and dairy pouches, Pom Potes® in France and GoGo squeeZ® in the United States, the group is dedicated to offering families healthy, convenient and fun snacking solutions made from the best of nature. It draws its success from its industrial know-how and its capacity to innovate and create healthy snacking solutions based on high-quality raw materials. MOM Group has experienced outstanding growth in the last 10 years, consolidating its position as a healthy snacking leader in several strategic geographies. It is comprised of 1,300 employees across five countries and four factories in France and the US. MOM Group's parent company is the Bel Group, a world leader in single-serving portion cheese. For more information visit www.momgroup.com.

About The Home Edit

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin with the goal of reinventing traditional organizing and merging it with design. Since then, it has grown into a global media and organization company with a social following of over 7 million people and organizing teams in cities across the country. The Home Edit has become a household name thanks to two New York Times' bestselling books, an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with the Home Edit," and a successful line of organizational products sold in stores in over 27 countries, including at its most recent retail partner, Walmart. In 2022, The Home Edit was acquired by Hello Sunshine/Candle Media.

Win a pantry and snack station makeover from GoGo squeeZ® and The Home Edit by visiting: GoGosqueeZ.com/thehomeedit (PRNewswire)

GoGo squeeZ® and The Home Edit are helping families streamline their pantry shelves. With more than 30 flavors, GoGo squeeZ® makes snacking at home or on the go nutritious and delicious. (PRNewswire)

GoGo squeeZ® and The Home Edit are teaming up this fall and back-to-school season. (PRNewswire)

