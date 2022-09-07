Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™ and Jolly Pets Team Up to Donate Enrichment Toys to Support Animals Receiving Treatment at ASPCA® Recovery Centers

Pet Parent Resources to Help with Dog and Cat Behavioral Topics Now Available Via ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Website

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™ (C&F Pet), one of the largest North American pet insurance providers, has partnered with Ohio-based company Jolly Pets to donate 900 enrichment toys to three ASPCA® rehabilitation, recovery, and enrichment facilities where they provide care for animals rescued from situations of cruelty and neglect.

Donation of 900 enrichment toys to three ASPCA® rehabilitation, recovery, and enrichment facilities.

"We are elated to support the ASPCA® and the ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance program in their efforts to change the mindset that animals with behavioral issues are 'unadoptable'," said Louisa Casto, Marketing Manager, Jolly Pets. "As a large shelter supporter, we have seen firsthand what a difference Jolly Pets toys make for these dogs. Enrichment activities are so vital to their mental health and rehabilitation, and Jolly Pets values the role we can play in helping prepare shelter dogs for adoptions into new, loving homes."

Jolly Pets provides products for dogs and cats, continually seeking new and innovative ways to develop superior products for pets. The company's vision is not just to make a toy, it's to make a quality toy that will enrich the pet's life. Their Jolly Rescues Donation Program supports causes in the areas of rescues, shelters, police K-9 and military organizations, natural disasters, and other related groups.

In addition to this donation, and to help support pet parents who may be dealing with behavioral issues with their own dog or cat, the ASPCA Pet Health Insurance program has created a multifaceted behavioral awareness campaign via their website and social media channels to provide relevant, real-world instruction and tips. Resources include an educational video series with behavioral expert and trainer Tabitha Kucera of Chirrups and Chatter.

"As people begin going out more with the easing of COVID-19, some pets are starting to experience separation anxiety. This is often misunderstood and can leave pet parents confused and unable to resolve the problem," said Bob Capobianco, Senior Vice President, Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group. "We want pet parents to understand what their dog or cat may be experiencing, and we're hoping this campaign will raise awareness regarding that topic and assist them with informative resources. In addition, pet parents may not know that pet insurance can help cover eligible behavioral issues as well."

The 900 Jolly Pets toys, which were delivered in mid-August, will provide much-needed support to the animals at the ASPCA Behavioral Rehab Center in Weaverville, N.C., the ASPCA Cruelty Recovery Center in Columbus, Ohio, and CARE (the Canine Annex for Recovery and Enrichment) facility unit in New York City.

"We are thankful to Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group and Jolly Pets for their generous donation of toys to dogs in the care of our ASPCA rehabilitation and recovery facilities," said Kristen Collins, vice president of ASPCA Rehabilitation Services. "The ASPCA works to care for dogs who have faced cruelty, neglect, and behavioral challenges, and these new toys will provide essential enrichment to dogs in need."

When the ASPCA assists with cruelty cases, the rescued animals are often relocated to recovery centers operated by the ASPCA to receive ongoing care and enrichment, as well as any needed medical and behavioral treatment. These facilities give the animals the time, space, and expertise they need to recover.

For some animals who demonstrate extreme fear and under socialization, the ASPCA provides specialized, science-based behavior modification, increasing the likelihood of adoption. Treatment plans focus on helping dogs, many of whom never experienced life as a pet, become comfortable with unfamiliar people, household objects and sounds, and real-life situations.

For more information, please visit www.aspcapetinsurance.com, www.jollypets.com, or www.aspca.org.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Jolly Pets

Founded in 1994 in Streetsboro, Ohio, Jolly Pets manufactures dog toys for all breeds and sizes. Its focus has always been on the happiness and health of your pet. It is the umbrella company for Kitty Kasas and Horsemen's Pride. The success of the original Jolly Ball manufactured for the equine industry under the Horsemen's Pride name prompted the inception of Jolly Pets. Its philanthropic arm, Jolly Rescues, works with shelters all over the country to help promote their adoptable dogs, provide them with supplies, and raise awareness about the importance of adopting shelter dogs. The product line is available in brick-and-mortar stores and online at JollyPets.com and more. Jolly Pets is part of Tenth Avenue Holdings, a privately held, diversified holding company.

About Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™

Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group (C&F Pet) is committed to helping pet parents get access to reliable and affordable pet health insurance plans. With a history dating back to 1997, making it one of the original providers in the U.S., C&F Pet utilizes various go-to-market strategies, including direct-to-consumer, employee benefits, white labels, and other partnerships. Products are underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ), produced and administered by C&F Insurance Agency, Inc. (NPN # 3974227), a Crum & Forster company. More information can be found at www.cfpetinsurance.com.

The ASPCA® is not an insurer and is not engaged in the business of insurance. Through a licensing agreement, the ASPCA receives a royalty fee that is in exchange for use of the ASPCA's marks and is not a charitable contribution. More information about ASPCA Pet Health Insurance can be found at www.aspcapetinsurance.com.

C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group™ is a trademark of United States Fire Insurance Company. The Crum & Forster group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best Company 2020.

