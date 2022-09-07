Climavision's New High Resolution Radar Network Goes Live in High Point, North Carolina Region

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Climavision, a climate tech data pioneer, today announced that it installed a new weather radar system in High Point, NC, the latest deployment in its high resolution network. The proprietary weather surveillance system helps fill a dangerous low-level radar coverage gap in North Carolina's Piedmont-Triad region.

This region, like the rest of the US, relies on the National Weather Service NEXRAD weather radar network. The majority of the US is adequately covered by the NEXRAD network, however, there are still numerous low-level gaps, such as the one in this region, putting areas at risk for missed warnings and vital weather updates. Filling in these blind spots is critical in order for forecasters and weather sensitive businesses to have better visibility into volatile weather events, including flash floods, tornadoes, and frozen precipitation events that often occur in the lower atmosphere.

Climavision's systems fill these critical observation gaps with the first-ever comprehensive, supplemental weather radar network, providing access to real-time, streaming radar and enhanced models for improved forecasting.

"This is the second of three radar systems we are installing in what has been one of the most notable radar gaps in the US," said Climavision Co-Founder and CEO Chris Goode. "It is already providing a much clearer picture of the area for weather forecasters, enabling them to provide the public with a far more accurate forecast, particularly when severe weather is coming. This technology will undoubtedly help to save many lives in the future when it comes to dangerous weather conditions, such as tornadoes and floods."

The Radar-as-a-Service (RaaS) data is available to organizations in weather-sensitive industries, government, and municipal organizations, on a monthly subscription basis. This data will also be used to feed enhanced models. The third system will be deployed in the coming months and will completely close the blind spot in the region.

Climavision will turn on a number of additional systems across the U.S. over the next few months as it continues to build out its nationwide network.

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high resolution weather radar and satellite network, combined with advanced weather prediction modelling and decades of industry expertise, to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision's revolutionary new approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world's largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com.

