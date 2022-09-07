Cineo Lighting's New Quantum Ladder Premiering At IBC 2022

Visit Booth 12.F42 to experience the latest in LED production lighting

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineo Lighting (www.cineolighting.com), an industry leader in innovative production lighting technology, returns to IBC Amsterdam with the new Quantum Ladder. With 100,000 Lumens, the rugged and durable light features 64,000 presets & effects with a built-in power supply. The Quantum Ladder is an ideal solution for space and backdrop lighting for film, broadcast, and streaming productions. The light will be available for sale soon.

"The all-new Quantum Ladder has the pristine white spectrum that Cineo is known for plus full RGB capabilities in a light-weight package," said Joe Mendoza, Vice President of Sales for Cineo Lighting. "All of that high quality light is easily programmed with the unit's intuitive touch screen control and Cineo's StageLynx software."

Cineo's full line features the recently debuted Quantum Studio, Quantum II, LB800, and LightBlade, all of which feature saturated color control along with the high power, hard source ReFlex R15 with liquid-cool technology. All the company's products use proprietary phosphor-converted white light LEDs, as well as phosphor-converted saturated color LEDs to create a balanced, natural looking spectrum. Digital control and a seamless user experience are provided by the proprietary Cineo Stagelynx software. Cineo Stagelynx is standard on every light fixture and now also available for download via the Cineo StageLynx app. Optimized for on-location and on-stage production work for features, television, commercials, streaming, and virtual projects, Cineo Lighting solutions are available across the US and the UK through Universal Production Services (universalproductionservices.com).

Cineo Lighting is a unit of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

Contact: Aaron Rogers

NBCUniversal

(818) 749-0316-Mobile

aaron.rogers@nbcuni.com

