CASETiFY launches "Bounce Case" for iPhone 14, the world's most protective case for the mass market

Tested to withstand over 156 drops on all angles and falls from up to 21.3 feet, the 6x Military Grade Standard Bounce Case is the most protective of its kind.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand loved by millennials, Gen Z, and Hollywood celebrities has today unveiled the most protective phone case ever made for the mass market, and made it available for Apple's newly announced iPhone 14 — The Bounce Case. At the same time, the brand has upgraded its best-selling Impact and Ultra Impact Series, making them the most protective phone cases in their category.

The most striking feature of the Bounce Case is the "Bounce Corners", an innovation breakthrough resulting from a rigorous R&D process that included drop testing hundreds of smartphones to identify that 70% of a device's most vulnerable points were located in the four corners, with the worst impacts able to peel apart the screen from the main body and causing irreparable damage. The Bounce Corners are inspired by suspension bridges. The compression ribs with three air cavities allow for a cushioned contraction and bounce-back in the event of a fall, protecting the device from structural damage. New iPhone 14 owners can order and customize their own Bounce Case or other CASETiFY iPhone 14 phone cases at www.CASETiFY.com as well as made-to-order models at the brand's Amazon page. Locations around the world with CASETiFY Studio can also buy them directly at the store.

EcoShock™ - Providing Impact Cushioning and Dissipation

Further helping CASETiFY lay claim to the "most protective phone case", the brand reinforced the inner sides and the back of the Bounce Case by applying layers of a new proprietary and patent-pending material called EcoShock™. At a molecular level, the plant-based EcoShock™material is able to turn the kinetic energy of an impact into heat, while its twister pattern dissipates it across the surface of the case.

In addition to the 40% plant-based material used in the EcoShock™ proprietary material, the entire case is made sustainably with the company's " Re/CASETiFY " upcycling program, which was nominated this year by FastCompany to receive the World Changing Ideas Award. By recycling unwanted and used cases that customers can send to the brand in exchange for store credits, Re/CASETiFY is giving new life to old materials, making the CASETiFY line of iPhone 14 cases one of the most eco-friendly products in the market. It's worth noting that today, CASETiFY has already diverted over 160,000 phone cases from landfills thanks to the program, that's roughly the length of over 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Tested to the Extreme - Surviving the Highest Drop Heights

The result of both the Bounce Corner and EcoShock™ reinforcement is the most protective case for the mass market, manufactured responsibly thanks to the Re/CASETiFY program. CASETiFY rigorously tests all cases. The Bounce Case for iPhone 14 (MSRP $82US) survived a series of over 156 drops on all angles by impacting on a concrete and steel floor, meaning it is able to achieve 6x the requirement for military-grade approval, also sporting a drop height protection of 21.3 feet. Featuring the same proprietary EcoShock™ technology, the Ultra Impact Case for iPhone 14 (MSRP $78US) added a patent-pending bumper design, allowing for 130 consecutive drops from all angles, 5x military-grade standard, and a drop height of 11.5ft. Lastly, the Impact Case for iPhone 14 (MSRP $68US) survived 104 consecutive drops from all angles, has a 4x Military Grade Standard, including a drop height of 8.2ft.

Protection & Personality, Combined

The new Bounce Case for iPhone 14 will not only be the most protective option for new users but will also come in several colors. Peri, Kiwi and Bubble Gum. Apart from ready-to-order models in Amazon, purchases from casetify.com will have a good part of the 2,000+ design catalog from CASETiFY available for purchase. Customers can also choose to customize their Impact, Ultra Impact, and Bounce Case with a name, special message, or specific pattern, in their font of choice. iPhone 14 cases from CASETiFY are expected to also receive new designs from top franchises such as One Piece, Sailor Moon, or Harry Potter.

"After spending more than 10 years researching and creating high quality accessories, CASETiFY is thrilled to keep on a path to support artists and create eye-catching designs" said Wes Ng, CASETiFY CEO and co-founder. "But from now on, our consumers can also rest assured that we have become the most protective accessory brand".

All case models will be available for iPhone 14 , iPhone 14 Plus , iPhone 14 Pro , iPhone 14 Pro Max Learn more about CASETiFY, Bounce Case and the company's full line of best-in-class accessories by clicking here . Follow along for more @CASETiFY news on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 18 retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

