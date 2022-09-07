Altamont Capital Partners Invests in Nutrition 101, Inc.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamont Capital Partners (Altamont) today announced an equity investment in Nutrition 101, Inc. ("101 Inc." or "101"), a leading provider of eco-friendly, waste management services for food processors and retailers. Founded by Ross Peter and owned and operated by the Peter family for more than 30 years, 101 Inc. has become a go-to partner for regional, national, and global food manufacturers seeking end-to-end waste management solutions that reflect their own sustainability goals. 101's service offering involves the repurposing of food residuals from manufacturers and retailers into nutritious livestock feed, compost, and green energy products like bio-gas – reducing waste, landfill usage, and greenhouse gas emissions. Altamont's investment will allow 101 to continue providing best-in-class service, reach new customers, and expand its geographic footprint.

Altamont Capital Partners logo. (PRNewsFoto/Altamont Capital Partners) (PRNewsfoto/Altamont Capital Partners) (PRNewswire)

"101 is a pioneer in responsible waste management, and the company's relentless focus on service, sustainability, and investment in people is well-aligned with the principles that guide Altamont as a firm and the partnerships we pursue," said Wande Olabisi, Principal at Altamont.

Casey Lynch, Managing Director at Altamont added: "We are thrilled to partner with the 101 team to strengthen their position as a leading provider of innovative solutions for the food processing lifecycle."

The company currently operates three state-of-the-art facilities, allowing it to efficiently support customers and strong demand across the United States. 101's CEO, Cory Peter, will continue in that role following Altamont's investment.

"We pride ourselves in not only creating value for food processors, retailers, and livestock producers but in taking a proactive approach to protecting the environment," Cory Peter said. "The partnership with Altamont will allow us to continue delivering high-quality products and services to our customers while expanding our reach to new markets. We're excited by this partnership and look forward to what's ahead."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Brown Gibbons Lang & Company acted as exclusive financial advisor while Ropes & Gray and Morrison & Foerster served as legal counsel to Altamont on the transaction. Mesirow acted as exclusive financial advisor and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum served as legal counsel to 101 Inc. Financing for the transaction was provided by Churchill Asset Management and Maranon Capital.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $4.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle-market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to reach their full potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including business services, financial services, healthcare, consumer/retail, and industrials.

About Nutrition 101, Inc.

101 Inc. is a private food waste and recycling company headquartered in Pendleton, Indiana. The company develops custom programs for food manufacturers to proactively manage residuals from their process, maximize opportunities for recovery and upcycling, and develop high-quality feeds for end users to create long-term solutions for waste reduction and reuse.

Media Contact:

Greg Blair

greg@narrativedc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Altamont Capital Partners