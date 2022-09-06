University Hospital Of Jaén Adopts Proscia's Concentriq Dx To Better Inform Patient Care

Digital pathology platform will improve collaboration across multi-site network and lay the foundation for unlocking new diagnostic insights with AI

JAÉN, Spain and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proscia®, a leader in digital and computational pathology solutions, and University Hospital of Jaén have partnered to modernize the hospital's pathology practice. University Hospital of Jaén will leverage Proscia's Concentriq® Dx to optimize routine diagnosis while laying the foundation for implementing artificial intelligence (AI), better informing patient care. This news comes on the heels of Proscia's formal expansion into Spain to accelerate its international growth.

Laboratories are rapidly adopting digital pathology, which shifts the 150-year-old standard of care from microscope to whole slide image, to overcome systemic challenges in the traditional laboratory model and capitalize on the growing potential to improve treatment decisions. These digital laboratories are not only driving quality and efficiency gains in routine workflows but also streamlining collaboration among distributed teams and unlocking new diagnostic insights with AI. As University Hospital of Jaén sits at the center of a multi-site network in Andalusia, it recognized that it was in prime position to benefit from digital pathology and selected the scalable, highly-interoperable Concentriq Dx to enable its digital transformation.

CE-marked under IVDR, Concentriq Dx is a singular, secure digital pathology platform that powers routine workflows across the connected enterprise.* Pathologists at University Hospital of Jaén will draw on its intuitive experience for viewing and accessing images to optimize their primary diagnostic workflows. Concentriq Dx also offers live, asynchronous, and remote access to whole slide images, enabling the hospital to streamline collaboration among sites and provide patients with faster access to expertise. The platform's best-of-breed interoperability will further help pathologists to make more confident diagnoses by unifying siloed data across the network.

"We are excited to have found a platform that will empower us to remain at the forefront of diagnostic medicine," said Rafael J. Luque Barona, MD Ph.D., Director of the Pathological Anatomy Laboratory at the University Hospital of Jaén. "As Concentriq Dx is flexible and open, it will allow us to leverage the latest innovations in digital and computational pathology throughout the Andalusian region to best serve our patients."

In addition to integrating with leading scanners, laboratory information systems, and image analysis applications, Concentriq Dx is AI-ready and designed to support laboratories in realizing pathology's computational future. The platform will support the future integration of AI applications into clinical workflows, enabling pathologists to expand the breadth of diagnostic information available and view these insights alongside all of their other pathology data to better inform diagnosis.

"Digital pathology is delivering real benefits today and holds even more promise for tomorrow," said Arun Ananth, Proscia's Chief Commercial Officer. "As we formally expand into Spain, it is especially energizing to work with a laboratory that is eager to capitalize on the unfolding potential in seeing through its commitment to excellent patient care."

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company that is accelerating pathology's digital transformation to change the way we understand diseases like cancer. Its Concentriq digital pathology platform and powerful AI applications are advancing the 150-year-old standard of research and diagnosis towards a data-driven discipline, unlocking new insights that accelerate discovery, improve patient outcomes, and fulfill the promise of precision care. Leading diagnostic laboratories and 10 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies rely on Proscia's software each day. For more information, visit proscia.com .

About University Hospital of Jaén

The University Hospital of Jaén is the result of the merger of the hospitals of the city of Jaén that took place on June 28, 2003. It is made up of a Diagnosis and Treatment Center, the Doctor Sagaz Hospital, the Maternal-Infant Hospital, the General Hospital and Neurotramatological Hospital. Its main axes are to orient the center to citizens, improve efficiency in management and healthcare provision, expand training and promote research at the University Hospital of Jaén.

Responding to the user's health demand and effectively attending to the health needs of the people of Jaén are some of the priority lines, so that the patient is provided with comprehensive, personalized and top-quality care, betting on the technological innovation, continuous training of its professionals and research. The objective is to offer care focused on the needs of the patient, to offer an increasingly agile, accessible, humane service, where assistance is based on the development of knowledge, innovation, motivation and teamwork of our professionals. For more information, visit hospitaljaen.es.

