Professional Physical Therapy Celebrates Successful and Growing Clinical Affiliation Program

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services in the Northeast, is proud to celebrate the recognition of their Clinical Affiliation Program. Now expanded to over 100 College and University partners, the program offers undergraduate students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and receive mentorship with Professional's renowned clinical instructors.

The expansion has been recognized by a long-standing Clinical Affiliate, Mercy College. On July 21, 2022, Mercy College awarded Professional with the prestigious Hall of Fame award for exceptional clinical education for Physical Therapy. The award recognizes Professional's lifelong commitment to clinical education and mentorship of future professionals.

The Director of Clinal Affiliations, Kim Ciprian, was recognized for her hard work and dedication to the growth of the Clinical Affiliation Program. Kim has been with Professional since 2001, starting as a Certified Athletic Trainer and working in various departments learning all aspects of the business. After taking over the Clinical Affiliation Program in 2018, she developed a new internal management system to grow the program to what it is today.

Kim states, "Professional PT has some of the best clinicians in the Northeast. I am grateful for such an amazing Clinical team to work with. Professional prides itself in education, not only of our employees but in future clinicians as well."

About Professional PT's Clinical Affiliation Program

Professional's Clinical Affiliation Program offers students an opportunity to gain hands-on experience with our patients and receive mentorship with our clinical instructors. Many of our instructors are Credentialed Clinical Instructors by the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) and all are dedicated to ensuring that the student's experience at Professional is a rewarding one.

Students of the program often return to become a full-time member of our clinical staff, and many are now Clinical Directors and Partners in the company. We currently have contracts with over 100 colleges and universities that participate in our Clinical Affiliation Program.

