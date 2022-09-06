InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Gingival Retraction Cord (LAX-1436)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a dental assistant and I thought there could be an improved gingival retraction cord," said an inventor, from Westchester, Calif., "so I invented the Accu Cord. My design would offer enhanced visibility during gum retraction procedures and it would help to reduce uncertainty and pain during the removal process."

The invention provides an improved dental tool for retracting the gums. In doing so, it will allow the visibility of the on an x-ray. That in turn would ensure proper placement and removal of the tool, and could help reduce pain and inflammation in the gums. The invention features a practical design that is easy to dispense and use so it is ideal for dentists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

