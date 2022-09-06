Erie Insurance affinity networks and Wisconsin branch manager earn 2022 Diversity Impact Awards™ from Global ERG Network

ERIE's African American Affinity Network, Asian Pacific Affinity Network, Women's Affinity Network and VP & Wisconsin Branch Manager Fred Johnson honored for 2022

ERIE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (ERIE) has earned four 2022 Diversity Impact Awards™ from the Global ERG Network, the world's largest network of employee resource groups (ERGs), business resource groups (BRGs) and diversity councils dedicated to making measurable progress on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

ERIE's African American Affinity Network, Asian Pacific Affinity Network and Women's Affinity Network were named Top 25 ERG Diversity Impact Award recipients by the organization for 2022. Of the 25 employee resource groups highlighted nationally across all sectors, ERIE had three company affinity networks recognized for successful employee engagement and strategy implementation.

Fred Johnson, vice president and ERIE's Wisconsin branch manager, was also named one of five recipients of Diversity Impact Executive Sponsor of the Year honors. Johnson is the executive sponsor of ERIE's African American Affinity Network and earned this leadership recognition for a second consecutive year.

Johnson and other ERIE affinity network leaders will be honored September 23 at an awards ceremony held during the 2022 Global ERG Summit in Kissimmee, Fla.

"These are all well-deserved awards. The work led by each of ERIE's affinity networks is an important part of our culture – educating, raising awareness and celebrating our diversity is important to creating inclusive workplaces," said Christina Marsh, ERIE's chief diversity and community development officer. "I am pleased with the national recognition for these three affinity networks and Fred Johnson, given the deep commitments each has to advancing DEI here at ERIE."

While Erie Insurance has had a formal commitment to diversity and inclusion for more than 10 years, this national recognition comes at a time when the company is enhancing and elevating its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts under the leadership of Marsh, who reports to ERIE President and CEO Tim NeCastro. This commitment was further supported by the recent hiring of Lance Hyde, the company's new vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Treating others with dignity and respect has been at the heart of ERIE's values for nearly a century — and we've had a team dedicated to supporting and celebrating diversity and inclusion as an insurer, employer and community partner for more than a decade," NeCastro said. "Research has proven that inclusive cultures translate into proven value to organizations – including higher performing teams that are more innovative and agile. We've taken steps to now move into an activation phase with our DEI practices over the past year so that these practices are part of what we do each day. Our affinity networks help us achieve these much-needed steps."

ERIE is also a signatory member of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the nation's largest CEO-driven business commitment to drive measurable action and meaningful change in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

The 2022 Diversity Impact Awards leverages a data driven and scientifically validated model called The Impact Model™, developed by Dr. Theresa Welbourne, senior affiliate research scientist at the USC Marshall School of Business Center for Effective Organizations and CEO of eePulse. In addition to the recognition, organizations that participate annually in the Diversity Impact Awards process receive benchmarking data to measure their own progress over time.

As we continue our DEI evolution, this recognition and these insights will allow us to build upon this strong foundation," Marsh added.

"The groups participating in the Diversity Impact Awards this year continue to raise the bar for excellence with their initiatives. Their work aligns with the strategic direction of the companies they serve and, as a result, they are recognized as true business partners," said Cile Johnson, principal and chief business officer at Talent Dimensions. "We are in awe of their work to create more diverse, equitable and inclusive organizations where individuals can bring their full and best selves to the workplace and, ultimately, feel they belong."

