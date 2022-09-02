International Web Influencers Visit the Three Gorges Dam Area to Gain an Understanding of the Combined Benefits of the Massive Project

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

Recently, a delegation of ambassadors from Brazil, Georgia, Guatemala, Italy, Mexico, Pakistan, South Korea, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as a delegation of online influencers and foreign media journalists, toured the Three Gorges Dam area to learn about the combined effects of the Three Gorges project in water conservancy and hydropower, clean energy and ecological protection.

Guatemalan web blogger Celia filming from atop the Three Gorges Dam (Photo by Wang Yi) (PRNewswire)

After completion, the Three Gorges project has demonstrated a wide range of benefits: the risk of a flood event along the Jing Jiang River, the weakest section of the Jianghan Plain, has been raised from "one in 10 years" to "one in 100 years"; annual power generation capacity from the project exceeds 100 billion kilowatt-hours, benefiting half of China; the annual freight volume passing through the Three Gorges surpasses 100 million tons, six times higher than before construction of the reservoir, while transportation costs have been trimmed by nearly 40%, transforming the Yangtze River into a veritable "golden waterway".

The delegation climbed to the top of the Three Gorges Dam to take in a panoramic view of the wide "water highway" where cargo ships can be seen shuttling freely, turning the natural fortress of the Gorges into an open road. While standing atop the Three Gorges Dam, the visitors learned more about the role of the project in transforming the Yangtze River in terms of shipping, flood control, power generation, and water resources utilization. Celia, a video blogger from Guatemala, said, "I am deeply impressed with the ability of the Three Gorges Dam to generate electricity. I am deeply struck by the fact that it can serve as a bulwark against mega-floods while also vastly improving navigation along the huge waterway."

